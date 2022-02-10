Congress Has Finally Concluded That Insider Trading Is Bad

Movement on the issue has been building for years but came to a head after several lawmakers came under scrutiny for some stock sales during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Senator Richard Burr, then the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sold hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock in February 2020. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Jim Inhofe, as well as former Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, were criticized for stock sales they or their spouses made in early 2020. In these cases, the specific trading activity occurred at the onset of the pandemic, shortly before financial markets tanked. (All lawmakers denied any wrongdoing, and the Justice Department dropped investigations into the senators, although Burr’s sales are still being probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.)

A recent investigation by Insider found that dozens of members of Congress had violated the reporting requirements of the STOCK Act, an Obama-era law intended to prevent insider trading. Members of Congress often face minimal penalties and low fines for violating the measure. In response to these disclosures, Speaker Nancy Pelosi then appeared to reject the idea that members or their spouses should be banned from owning stock, drawing even more attention to the issue. “We are a free-market economy. They should be able to participate in that,” Pelosi said in December. (According to Insider’s reporting, Pelosi’s husband, Paul, frequently trades significant numbers of stocks.)

But the speaker’s thinking appears to have evolved somewhat in the weeks following her remarks. Pelosi said during her weekly press conference on Wednesday that she had tasked the House Administration Committee with evaluating the options for restricting or banning stock trading and said she wanted to see fines tightened for violating the STOCK Act. “I do believe in the integrity of people in public service,” Pelosi said. “We have to do this to deter something that we see as a problem. And if that’s what the members want to do, then that’s what we will do.”