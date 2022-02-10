Congress Has Finally Concluded That Insider Trading Is Bad

Efforts to restrict or ban lawmakers from trading stock are gaining bipartisan momentum on Capitol Hill, with members of Congress introducing competing proposals to ensure that they and even their family members can not use their position, and their potential access to non-public information capable of moving markets, to improperly enrich themselves.

The radical notion that lawmakers should not engage in insider trading is becoming almost as popular among members of Congress as it is for their constituents, who could derive no material benefit from elected officials’ side-gigs as day traders. “Frankly, I have never had a legislative issue that I have gotten more of a forward-leaning response from constituents,” said Representative Abigail Spanberger, who introduced a bill in 2020 to require members of Congress, their spouses, and their dependent children to place their stocks in a blind trust while the member holds office, with the intention of not simply preventing insider trading, but also the mere appearance of it. “There’s a real emotional response with people saying, ‘I can’t believe you guys can actually buy and sell individual stocks. Like, I didn’t even know that was a thing. But now that I know it’s a thing, I’m glad that there’s efforts to try and stop it.’”

Movement on the issue has been building for years, but came to a head after several lawmakers came under scrutiny for some stock sales during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Senator Richard Burr, then the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sold hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock in February 2020. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Jim Inhofe, as well as former Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, were criticized for stock sales they or their spouses made in early 2020. In these cases, the specific trading activity at the onset of the pandemic, shortly before financial markets tanked. (All lawmakers denied any wrongdoing, and the Justice Department dropped investigations into the senators, although Burr’s sales are still being probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.)