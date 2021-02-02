Blow Up the Donor-to-Ambassador Pipeline

Handing out ambassadorships to favored campaign donors is a sordid bipartisan tradition in Washington. Presidents from both parties have typically reserved about a third of the top diplomatic postings for political appointees. While this can include qualified nominees, it all too often trends toward the wealthy and well connected. Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump took it to new heights over the past four years by setting aside almost half of all ambassadorships for political appointees. Now President Joe Biden has a chance to make a sharp break from this unseemly past.

The American Foreign Service Association, which tracks ambassadorial nominations, reported that 43.5 percent of Trump’s choices were political appointees, compared to 30 percent for Barack Obama, 31 percent for George W. Bush, and 28 percent for Bill Clinton. As I noted in 2019, more than a few of Trump’s first wave of diplomats had donated large sums of money prior to their nomination, as well. The ambassadorships to Canada and the European Union went to people who donated at least $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee. Jamie McCourt, a former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, got the most from her money: a four-year stint in Paris for just $50,000.

If there’s another democratic country that sends its leaders’ campaign donors to foreign capitals, I’m not aware of it. It’s all but unique within the U.S. government, as well. Presidents do not routinely nominate their top campaign donors to serve as federal judges, Cabinet secretaries, U.S. attorneys, Federal Reserve board members, or any other substantive government position. (The Kennedy Center does not count.) Perhaps it’s because ambassadors aren’t quite as vital as they used to be, in an era when two heads of state can simply pick up a phone to discuss foreign policy. Perhaps it’s because they can also lean on the civil servants at each embassy to do the day-to-day work. Perhaps it’s because donors wouldn’t want those other roles, anyway. U.S. attorneys don’t get to live rent-free in European capitals for a few years, after all.