Blow Up the Donor-to-Ambassador Pipeline

Would you like to become a U.S. ambassador to a foreign country? You have two options. You can join the State Department as a career officer in the Foreign Service and spend a couple of decades rising through the ranks as a diplomat. If you’re competent enough, a future president might nominate you for a Senate-confirmed ambassadorial posting. It will likely be somewhere that’s not in Europe or North America, but that doesn’t make it any less important. You may get posted somewhere dangerous or unstable, which would make your work all the more critical. In terms of perks, however, at least you get to be called “Ambassador So-and-So” for the rest of your life.

Alternatively, you can be really good friends with a president. Maybe you’re an elected official with a familiarity of a certain country’s policies and a willingness to burnish your foreign policy credentials. Maybe you’re a policy expert of some kind, perhaps from a previous administration. Or, more often than not, you just gave a lot of money to the president’s campaign or his party for totally unrelated reasons. You’ll sail through the Senate confirmation process and get posted somewhere nice—maybe London, or Ottawa, or Rome—for the next few years. Oh, and you will also get to be called “Ambassador So-and-So” for the rest of your life.

Handing out ambassadorships to favored campaign donors is a sordid bipartisan tradition in Washington. Presidents from both parties have typically reserved about a third of the top diplomatic postings for political appointees. While this can include qualified nominees, it all too often trends towards the wealthy and well-connected. Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump took it to new heights over the past four years by setting aside almost half of all ambassadorships for political appointees. Now President Joe Biden has a chance to make a sharp break from this unseemly past.