No, Members of Congress Should Not Own Individual Stocks

Banning lawmakers, their top staffers, and their spouses from buying and selling individual stocks should be as noncontroversial as crop rotation or pulling to the side of the street when an ambulance goes by. But no matter how often a lawmaker’s investments make the news—or how much controversy these revelations subsequently court—the status quo remains intact, and excuses that sound very similar to Pelosi’s recent remark sound a shrugging refrain. Following the Trump era, when government corruption and the ethics of the president and his inner circle often took center stage, you would think lawmakers would be more cognizant of the ways that even an appearance of self-dealing or conflicts of interest can breed cynicism in the electorate. And in an era when the very bedrock of our democracy is under attack, that cynicism can be doubly damaging.

Congress has run into this problem before. In 2012, lawmakers responded by passing the STOCK Act. It purports to ban members and staffers from insider trading by explicitly saying that insider-trading laws apply to them. More importantly, the law expanded the disclosure requirements for lawmakers, staffers, and their spouses. Those covered by the act must report relevant trades within 45 days of making them, and those reports are made public online through electronic record-keeping.

Since the law’s passage, just one member of Congress has been convicted of insider trading. While at a White House picnic, New York Representative Chris Collins received word from a pharmaceutical executive that their latest drug had failed clinical trials. Collins then immediately contacted his son and told him to dump the stock before that information had become public. It was a fairly textbook case of insider trading, which might explain why he simply pleaded guilty and resigned from Congress after being indicted for it.