Why California’s Cowardly Democrats Scurried Away From Single-Payer

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, who shelved a previous version of the bill in 2017, said after the failure of A.B. 1400: “I’m deeply disappointed that the author did not bring this bill up for a vote today. I support single-payer and fully intended to vote ‘yes’ on this bill.” You might think that the Assembly speaker would have put more muscle into whipping votes from something he “supports” and “intended to vote ‘yes’” on, rather than piling on a junior member of his caucus after the fact.

Indeed, over the course of his career, Rendon’s campaigns have taken gobs of money from the very same corporations and lobby groups opposing A.B. 1400. Let’s follow the money: Rendon has taken $50,700 from the California Medical Association; $33,300 and $32,000 from UnitedHealth Group and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, respectively; and $25,900 from the California Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

The betrayal goes further. Governor Gavin Newsom campaigned in 2018 on single-payer health care: “I’m tired of politicians saying they support single-payer but that it’s too soon, too expensive, or someone else’s problem.” But he failed to utter a single word in support of A.B. 1400. When he was asked about it, Newsom said, “I have not had the opportunity to review that plan, and no one has presented it to me.” You mean to tell me that you’re the governor of the country’s biggest state, and you don’t have time to review a bill that would massively transform health care in a direction you claim to support? In an interview with The Mercury News, Kalra noted that “it hurts when you’re trying to garner votes for a policy that the governor is brushing aside despite a prior commitment to it.”

Indeed, Newsom’s own Healthy California for All commission to study universal health care estimated that Californians would pay $522 billion on health care in 2022. The U.C. Berkeley labor center estimates that A.B. 1400 would have cost only $222 billion a year, saving Californians nearly 60 percent on health care. Even more conservative legislative estimates put the savings at 25 percent, with most of those savings accruing to low-income people in the state. That’s because A.B. 1400 is progressively funded, raising revenue through excise and payroll taxes on businesses and raising personal income taxes on salaries higher than $149,509 a year.