The Troubled Insurance Sales Firm Behind Those Joe Namath Ads for Medicare Advantage

Whether Namath, whose long football career likely left him with Medicare subsidies, has any idea what he’s hawking is unclear; he’s not interested in talking about it. Or so says his long-time agent, Jim Walsh. “I’m just a lawyer,” Walsh said when he politely told me he wasn’t “in a position to chat” about his client’s contract. So, who is behind the aging-star spangled hotline? TogetherHealth, a Florida-based insurance marketing firm, and its parent company Benefytt Technologies, which is far less clean-cut than its all-American spokesman. Benefytt’s evolution offers a dizzying tour through the world of insurance brokers wading into consumer confusion to sell often subpar plans. Seniors are only one target.

In the summer of 2019 Gavin Southwell was in New York with some of his senior staff, having travelled from Tampa, Florida, where he’s the CEO of a company that creates online platforms for selling insurance. Before it rebranded in 2020 to Benefytt Technologies, the company was called Health Insurance Innovations and the team was headed to Nasdaq Tower in Times Square to ring the opening bell of the trading week.

Inside a glass-walled television studio on the ground floor, David Wicks, a vice president at Nasdaq, called Southwell to a podium. “Gavin, sometimes the louder the group claps and cheers, the more the stock goes up,” Wicks said, amid cheers from the besuited audience. Clapping along like a gameshow host, he congratulated the visiting CEO on his company’s recent acquisition of TogetherHealth. The new subsidiary’s Medicare Coverage Helpline, established in 2017, would enable Health Insurance Innovations to connect seniors with health insurers. (TogetherHealth’s website currently claims to “partner with the nation’s leading Medicare carriers” including Humana, Aetna, and WellCare.)

Since its founding in 2008, Health Insurance Innovations had rapidly expanded its operations, providing online sales platforms for a byzantine network of third-party insurance brokers, alongside its own direct-to-consumer operations. For years, most of the brokers working under the company’s umbrella sold health and life insurance products unrelated to Medicare. Particularly popular were short-term health insurance plans—a low-cost option for bridging brief gaps in coverage. Because short-term health insurance plans are meant to be just that—short-term—they’re exempt from the minimum coverage standards of the Affordable Care Act, a detail that brokers tended to downplay.

