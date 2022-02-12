The Real Problem With Spotify Isn’t Joe Rogan

In recent weeks, podcaster Joe Rogan’s commitment to disseminating vaccine misinformation has caused Spotify, the streaming service that exclusively hosts his wares, no end of self-torture. Rocker Neil Young, unwilling to continue being associated with the platform because of Rogan, took his leave; a number of other musicians followed suit. More recently, Spotify has deleted scores of old episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience in which the host used racial slurs (for which Rogan issued an apology). Last week, Spotify’s auto-da-fé even prompted a comment from the White House, as press secretary Jen Psaki urged streaming platforms to “do more” to combat the spread of pandemic misinformation.

The White House’s intrusion into the conversation isn’t a known best practice: Presidential administrations should avoid getting knit up in every daily tempest that emerges online. Psaki’s decision to weigh in only threw accelerant on the online flame war over free speech and censorship, with the government’s thumb now hovering over the scales of the First Amendment. But it also crowded out a better conversation about how l’affaire Rogan has illuminated the deeper problem with Spotify: how the platform earns its money. Musicians are getting exploited to feather wealthy podcasters’ nests.

In May 2020, Spotify—chasing the ever-elusive growth that investors prize as a metric—signed Rogan to an exclusive $100 million deal to be the sole provider of his podcast. The money didn’t exactly lift Rogan out of the middle class, it merely gilded what had already become a golden goose. Rogan wasn’t the only already wealthy content provider to score such a deal. A princely sum of $30 million was handed, appropriately I suppose, to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In recent days, the latter pair have raised concerns about Rogan’s content; Rogan might well express similar misgivings about the royals-in-exile’s work ethic: The fainéant Windsors have only produced 35 minutes of content, forcing Spotify to hire outside help to motivate them. (The Obamas also inked a soon-to-expire deal with the streaming service; they are reportedly looking for a new platform in the wake of these controversies.)