The Real Problem With Spotify Isn’t Joe Rogan

In May 2020, Spotify—chasing the ever-elusive growth that investors prize as a metric—signed Rogan to an exclusive $100 million deal to be the sole provider of his podcast. The money didn’t exactly lift Rogan out of the middle class, it merely gilded what had already become a golden goose. Rogan wasn’t the only already wealthy content provider to score such a deal. A princely sum of $30 million was handed, appropriately I suppose, to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In recent days, the latter pair have raised concerns about Rogan’s content; Rogan might well express similar misgivings about the royals-in-exile’s work ethic: The fainéant Windsors have only produced 35 minutes of content, forcing Spotify to hire outside help to motivate them. (The Obamas also inked a soon-to-expire deal with the streaming service; they are reportedly looking for a new platform in the wake of these controversies.)

From whence did this money come? One needn’t hire a forensic accountant to figure it out: Spotify’s main business is music, specifically getting people to pay a subscription fee to license an enormous catalog of material dating back decades. Rogan’s big payday came on the backs of hundreds of less well-remunerated artists, whose own deals with Spotify now border on the punitive.

Musicians have taken the opportunity to change the discussion in recent weeks. One of the more outspoken has been Letters to Cleo frontwoman Kay Hanley, who co-founded Songwriters of North America to help musicians get a fair share of the streaming pie. Hanley expressed some ironic gratitude toward Rogan in the pages of Variety this week: “After years of suspecting that Spotify was becoming increasingly hostile to our interests but feeling powerless to do anything about it,” she wrote, “an opportunity we couldn’t have plotted or planned for just exploded into existence.”