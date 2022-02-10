Donald Trump’s Lifelong Struggle to Hide His Own Paper Trail

The unearthed records come as Trump’s other antipathies toward his paper trail have come into focus. According to The New York Times, the House January 6 committee has found unexplained “gaps” in the White House call records it obtained from the Trump administration files, with some conversations known from other sources not showing up on the official records. And Times reporter Maggie Haberman described, in her upcoming book on Trump, how his proclivity for destroying public records went as far as trying to flush them down White House toilets, leaving staffers to find them backed up and clogged with wads of nonflushable paper.

All of this helps shed some light on why Trump has, thus far, evaded a wide range of consequences throughout his life: a lifelong drive to avoid creating any written records that could be used against him in a court of law. In some ways, Trump isn’t all that shy about writing things down. After all, he spent more than a decade on Twitter before the platform banned him in January 2021 after he incited a mob to attack Congress. There, he seemed to share almost every thought he had. My favorite glimpse into his mind came in the early morning hours of November 12, 2012, when he wrote, “It makes me feel so good to hit ‘sleazebags’ back—much better than seeing a psychiatrist (which I never have!)”

But the promiscuity of his Twitter output is an outlier among his other tech habits. Trump is notorious for not using email; he’s made a practice of routing such correspondence through a secretary or another employee whenever he’s deemed it necessary. “I’m not an email person,” he said during a press conference in 2016. “I don’t believe in it because I think it can be hacked, for one thing. But when I send an email, if I send one, I send one almost never—I’m just not a believer in email.” He also reportedly did not own a personal or work computer before the election, and it’s unclear if he ever used one during his presidency. (He was, of course, conspicuously and constantly attached to his mobile phone; from time to time, his habits raised operational security concerns.)