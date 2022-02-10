Donald Trump’s Lifelong Struggle to Hide His Own Paper Trail

Some of Trump’s proclivities could be explained by a personal aversion to modern technology, as well as the general power that rich people enjoy to make others accommodate their eccentricities. There may also be less benign explanations. In court filings last month, New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge to enforce her subpoenas against Trump and two of his adult children as part of an investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial records. James told the court that their testimony was necessary because Trump and his company had allegedly gone to great lengths to avoid creating a paper trail for their potentially improper activities.

“Evidence indicates that Mr. Trump adopted a practice of preventing the creation of written records with regard to his development efforts at Seven Springs,” James told the court, referencing a Trump property in Los Angeles. “One witness, who described his role as the ‘direct representative of Donald Trump’ for the Lower Hudson Valley testified that Mr. Trump directed his activities, that he spoke to Mr. Trump personally about Seven Springs ‘about once a week,’ and that he ‘seldom’ communicated in writing with Mr. Trump because Mr. Trump stated to him ‘that he did not want things put in writing in communications between us.’”

That strategy also extended to Trump’s closest employees, including his then-lawyer Sheri Dillon. According to James’s court filing, Dillon was alleged “to have made efforts to avoid the creation of discoverable material” in potential future litigation by instructing people working with the Trump Organization to almost exclusively communicate by phone and only use email when absolutely necessary. “Please use a fresh email when communicating with appraisers so that we avoid to the extent possible email chains,” Dillon told one witness. That witness told James that they understood the directive as a way to make it harder to reconstruct conversations if forced to turn over documents during the discovery phase of a future lawsuit.

These habits did not abate when Trump reached the White House, where federal law required him to preserve records from his presidency and transfer them to the National Archives. In 2018, Politico reported that Trump had a habit of tearing up official papers that were handed to him when he was done with them, even after being reminded multiple times that he was supposed to keep them intact. The problem reportedly grew so bad that multiple civil servants were tasked full-time to repair the documents with Scotch tape to comply with the Presidential Records Act.