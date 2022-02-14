Democrats’ 2022 Message? Attack Corporate Greed Head-On

And so now I ask you: What have you heard from national Democratic leaders on this? I’m not talking about a nice tweet here or there. I’m talking about leaning into this as a major national message about the economy we believe in. These workers should be invited to meet with President Biden at the White House; there should be House and Senate committee hearings and measures that express solidarity with them and accountability over Starbucks; there should be rallies in all these congressional districts to get the workers’ backs. In short, people need to see and hear that Democrats stand with Starbucks workers.

Those things are not happening yet. Why? It reveals the problem afflicting the Democratic Party. When you stand boldly with these workers, it necessarily entails a fight against a large corporate power; it welcomes friction and disruption with exploitative business models. Not all Democrats are game for that.

73 percent of Americans are dissatisfied with the size and influence of major corporations

Not that we need polling to tell us the obvious, but here it is: 73 percent of Americans are dissatisfied with the size and influence of major corporations, an increase from 58 percent 15 years ago. Super majorities think lobbyists and major corporations have too much power, and super majorities also want regulatory actions to protect the public.

People aren’t naive. They know what’s happening. All around them, they see the problems driven by corporate hunger for profits: failing power grids, arbitrary price hikes, pandemic profiteering, prescription drugs out of reach, outsourced manufacturing and supply chains, the crushing of worker organizing, and politicians on the take.