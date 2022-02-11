Palin’s Self-Pitying Performance in the New York Times Case Is Just What Her Career Needs

Palin acknowledged as much on the stand, forthrightly noting that by 2017, she was past her prime. “I didn’t have the PAC up and running and being aggressive,” she said. “I didn’t have any TV contracts. I didn’t have that platform,” she added, referring to herself as David to the Times’ sinister Goliath. It was in some ways a sad diminution of her triumphant emergence in 2008 on the national stage, when she pitched herself as a no-nonsense “hockey mom” from Alaska, calling B.S. on a political establishment that looked down its nose at people like her.

But times had changed: “There I was up in Wasilla, Alaska,” she said, “going up against those who buy ink by the barrel, and I had my No. 2 pencil on my kitchen table.” It was a classic Palin line—framing herself as an underdog taking on an evil elite—but a far cry from the kind of swashbuckling language she used when she first hit the political mainstream. The fact that Palin had come out of nowhere was always key to her political appeal; now she was stuck there.



Whatever momentum she’d managed at the top of her testimony swiftly eluded her as it continued. Under questioning from her own attorney, Palin alleged that The New York Times had libeled her in instances aside from the 2017 editorial. Specifically, Palin said those close to her knew they would “respond again to what The New York Times had lied about again.” Pressed on that point, however, Palin came up short on providing concrete examples of wrongdoing: “My view was The New York Times took a lot of liberties and wasn’t always truthful,” she said, adding, “That’s what I meant by ‘again.’”

