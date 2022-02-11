Palin’s Self-Pitying Performance in the New York Times Case Is Just What Her Career Needs

That might have been the moment that doomed Palin’s suit. Palin’s evidence-free assertions probably would have served her in good stead on the campaign trail or the debate stage, but in this setting, it was a self-inflicted wound. “No one who has even casually followed the former governor’s career would be surprised at these specifics-free blasts against the media,” wrote The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple. “Yet this time, Palin chose the wrong venue for such a critique. Adoring audiences at Fox News don’t stop and ask for citations, specifics, supporting evidence. But that’s precisely what happens in a courtroom.”



But there are other remedies outside of the courtroom that Palin may yet obtain, and these might be prizes she’ll cherish having after spending such a long time out of sight and out of mind. Palin’s struggle in this regard has been somewhat surprising in light of the fact that she’s played an outsize role in pushing the Republican Party toward its current monstrous iteration. Right-wing politics has never been more Palin-shaped than it is right now; former President Donald Trump has somehow obtained all the credit for a derivative brand that Palin, for all her faults, at least came to honestly. But Palin has been left behind, largely relegated to tabloid stories and spectacle-driven reality television for washed-up “celebrities” like Dancing With the Stars (where she appeared to cheer on her daughter Bristol) and The Masked Singer.

What Palin hasn’t possessed in recent years is what passes for the real coin of the realm on the American right: a hot, shiny, simmering grievance with the titans of the mainstream media. Palin v. New York Times is, essentially, her latest appearance on a game show—an attempt to thrust herself back into the spotlight, this time with a hook that might lead to a career revival. The outcome of the trial was never the point. Palin can credibly return to her favorite hobbyhorse: the lamestream media as her persecutor.

Should she succeed, she may well ascend to the high levels of right-wing fame she once enjoyed. But the opportunity to fail and once again become a martyr to the depredations of elites, is a decent enough consolation prize. Palin has always been best as an underdog fighting back against forces more powerful than herself. The assertions she made on the stand, implying examples of a multitude of wrongs beyond the Bennet editorial that the Times had meted out, none of which she could actually call to mind, demonstrated that she’s not actually there to fight for the truth. She’s there to make sure that the people who matter—right-wing cable news bookers—start remembering her again and rescue her from the outcast state to which she so ably testified. The verdict was never the point: What mattered was the stature of her opponent. This was the Gray Lady versus the GOP’s forgotten Norma Desmond, fighting for lost relevance, testifying that she’s still big—it’s the media controversies that got small.

