Biden’s Biggest Ukraine Challenge Isn’t Putin, It’s the War Machine

I don’t think the administration’s position will change. But I’m a little more nervous about this than I’d prefer to be. As a senator, Biden used to support bringing Ukraine into NATO, which always horrified me. I could see the case for the Baltic states, I suppose, although even there I wondered: What percentage of the American public will willingly support the loss of American lives to defend a town in Estonia (Narva) they’ve never heard of? Which is not to say that public opinion should drive foreign policy. Most Americans opposed fighting Germany in World War II, at least until Hitler declared war on us. But democratically elected leaders have to explain to the American people why a situation demands American intervention. And that’s a stretch, in the case of Ukraine.

Yes, the neocons are out there. They don’t own the airwaves today, thankfully, in the way they did in 2002–03 in the Iraq run-up. Last December, Frederick Kagan wrote in The Hill that the United States needed to gin up the war machine. He was smart enough not to use the word “war,” but these sentences conveyed the point:

The real trouble is that the West has no stomach for this fight, which would be quite difficult. Air power alone would not likely be enough to stop that offensive… [Team Biden] must dispel any uncertainty about defending Ukraine if [Putin] attacks it.

These people never learn anything. Or more likely, they learn what their worldview tells them to learn: that with a little more resolve and firepower and a little less interference from the appeasement caucus, the military intervention du jour would have been a smashing success.