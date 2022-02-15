Biden’s Biggest Ukraine Challenge Isn’t Putin, It’s the War Machine

I don’t think the administration’s position will change. But I’m a little more nervous about this than I’d prefer to be. As a senator, Biden used to support bringing Ukraine into NATO, which always horrified me. I could see the case for the Baltic states, I suppose, although even there I wondered: What percentage of the American public will willingly support the loss of American lives to defend a town in Estonia (Narva) they’ve never heard of? Which is not to say that public opinion should drive foreign policy. Most Americans opposed fighting Germany in World War II, at least until Hitler declared war on us. But democratically elected leaders have to explain to the American people why a situation demands American intervention. And that’s a stretch, in the case of Ukraine.

Yes, the neocons are out there. They don’t own the airwaves today, thankfully, in the way they did in 2002–03 in the Iraq run-up. Last December, Frederick Kagan wrote in The Hill that the United States needed to gin up the war machine. He was smart enough not to use the word “war,” but these sentences conveyed the point:

The real trouble is that the West has no stomach for this fight, which would be quite difficult. Air power alone would not likely be enough to stop that offensive… [Team Biden] must dispel any uncertainty about defending Ukraine if [Putin] attacks it.

These people never learn anything. Or more likely, they learn what their worldview tells them to learn: that with a little more resolve and firepower and a little less interference from the appeasement caucus, the military intervention du jour would have been a smashing success.

But history records no smashing successes that I can remember. There were, instead, the disastrous quagmires in Vietnam and Iraq. And even most of the interventions that were “successes” from a military or intelligence point of view turned out to be disastrous in a broader sense. We engineered a quick coup in Iran in 1954; what happened next? We installed a ruthless pro-American regime that the people finally expelled in 1979, which was replaced in turn with a ruthless anti-American regime that neocon belligerence has helped to transform into a regional, if not global, power—perhaps soon with nuclear weapons capability. (Let’s recall that Iran only started pursuing its nuclear ambitions in earnest after George W. Bush branded it part of the “axis of evil.”)