Biden’s Dangerous Diplomatic High-Wire Act With Putin

A wider war being unfathomably risky for Russia, Putin will first try to exert pressure and see what concessions he might extract. The U.S. is not going to blink, and neither will Ukraine, but Europe is full of wild cards, of internal divisions on Russia (and on Ukraine) that might lead some European countries to offer concessions in order to prevent a major European war. Putin may even expect a country or two—Hungary or Croatia or Greece or Cyprus—to separate from the U.S. and weaken the united transatlantic front that has thus far stopped Putin from rocking the boat. Absent this not very likely turn of events, Putin may opt for military action as his best means of destroying the status quo and of seeing in which direction he can maneuver Russia. He may see the West as more prone to internal destabilization than Russia and as incapable of rising to the challenge of containing a nuclear power with Europe’s biggest conventional army. If so, Putin would be making an astonishingly high-stakes bet.

In Ukraine, the Biden administration has no good military options. Ukraine is not an ally of the U.S., and for Washington to involve itself directly in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia would be to cross a line that was never crossed in the Cold War. The Soviet Union and the U.S. fought proxy wars during the Cold War, they spied on one another, and they did ceaseless ideological battle, but they did not kill the others’ soldiers in uniform and with their own weapons.



If a U.S. soldier were to kill a Russian soldier in Ukraine—or vice versa—there would be little chance of preventing an escalatory spiral pushed forward by social media and public sentiment. The Cuban missile crisis was a discrete episode in which soldiers did not die. A shooting war between the U.S. and Russia would be vastly more dangerous than the Cuban missile crisis. It could be resolved only by one side backing down, which is not something that nuclear powers are typically willing to do. More likely, it would lead to a nuclear exchange.

But the U.S. cannot simply act as a bystander in this unfolding conflict. The U.S. has forged a partnership with Ukraine. It has made commitments; these commitments have consequences. Especially in the wake of the pullout from Afghanistan, the U.S. cannot afford simply to give up on its partner.