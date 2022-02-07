Biden’s Dangerous Diplomatic High-Wire Act With Putin

Moreover, Ukraine matters as precedent. If Russia can “successfully” invade and either incapacitate or partition a European state, then Europe is back where it was before the Second World War, its borders uncertain and its more vulnerable countries subject to the brutalities of might-makes-right. This would transform Europe, the shining success story of American diplomacy in the 1990s, into a kind of battlefield, to the great detriment of the Europeans and to the detriment of American policy. The U.S. would have to pivot back from Asia to Europe. Many of the achievements of the EU, its contributions to peace and prosperity, would be shrouded in a cruel uncertainty.

In the fog of not-yet-war, the U.S. should focus on three priorities. First, it should pursue the most ambitious possible diplomacy with Russia. It cannot give in to Russia’s demands. It can indicate, though, that if Russia is willing to forgo a wider war in Ukraine that the U.S. would be open to a diplomatic conversation not entirely on Western terms, a conversation that is not defined by NATO’s terminology alone and that is receptive to new ideas, to creativity, and to rethinking the status quo in tandem. The U.S. should also prepare to contain the ripple effects of a major war in Ukraine, if one comes to pass, by reassuring regional allies from the Baltic Republics to the Balkans to Turkey, by preparing to deal with the humanitarian fallout of war—and if necessary, by preventing NATO members from going to war in Ukraine individually.

Finally, if war comes, massive sanctions will be imposed on Russia, as they should be. Russia will retaliate—quite possibly in the cyber domain. At that point, the U.S. will have to find ways to calm the situation down and to ensure stability, a quality that was difficult to find when the Biden administration first started to look for it and has recently become a lot more elusive. Yet an overall stability is not less necessary today than it was when Biden became president in January 2021. It will remain equally necessary in the months to come.