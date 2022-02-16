Can Democrats Convince Struggling Parents That the Party Hasn’t Abandoned Them?

Youngkin also targeted much of his ire on “critical race theory,” a cause célèbre of the right that has gained traction in Republican-led states. (Recent legislation to ban critical race theory in several states has raised questions about whether children can even be taught about the abject evils of slavery, segregation, and the Holocaust; it has also spurred further attempts to ban certain books related to racism, antisemitism, and sexual identity.) Youngkin hammered McAuliffe in the final weeks of the campaign over the Democrat’s remark that parents should not “be telling schools what they should teach,” further cementing education as a focal point of the race. (However, exit polls showed that Youngkin defeated McAuliffe only narrowly among parents with young children.)

Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who worked with the Biden campaign, argued that Democrats had learned the wrong lessons from McAuliffe’s loss, saying that Democratic candidates should embrace questions of education. “I think Democrats are really nervous about this, when in fact, they should be leaning in on it,” Lake said, arguing that Democrats should voice commitments to investing in education, supporting collaboration between parents and teachers, and wanting to teach the truth about the nation’s history.

Lake also argued that the role parents will play in the midterm elections is “overstated,” although the “narrative” around parents and children is important. “Grandparents are very concerned about their grandchildren. Suburban voters—whether they have kids under 18 or not—are very concerned about how kids are doing, how schools are doing. And I think the Virginia race showed that,” Lake said.

Recent polling suggests that education will play a key role in the upcoming elections, and not just among parents. A CNN poll released this month found that 46 percent of voters said education would be extremely important to their vote this year, with 50 percent of Democratic voters and 42 percent of Republicans calling the issue highly important. But there are crucial party differences: Republicans and Republican-leaning voters were more likely to say curriculum was an issue, while Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters were more likely to focus on school funding. The poll also found that majorities said that parents and educators should have an equally important role in school decisions related to the coronavirus and what subjects are taught.