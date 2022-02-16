Can Democrats Convince Struggling Parents That the Party Hasn’t Abandoned Them?

The party in power typically suffers significant losses in midterm elections, and Democrats are in danger of losing one or both chambers of Congress. Already facing a hostile environment and a myriad of messaging challenges, Democrats may also need to convince the parents of young children that they are the party best equipped to address these overwhelming concerns.

“I think that we’re at a point of frustration where we’re seeing that the only way we’re going to be listened to is at the ballot box.”

“Parents are increasingly anxious about where we are, they’re increasingly anxious about their economic stability in this moment, they’re very afraid about whether or not their kids are going to be deeply harmed by not having access to adequate education and whether or not we’re doing enough to help them in this moment,” said Keri Rodrigues, the president and co-founder of the National Parents Union, an advocacy group. “I think that we’re at a point of frustration, where we’re seeing that the only way we’re going to be listened to is at the ballot box.”

A recent poll by the National Parents Union highlights the anxiety that parents are feeling. The survey of parents of children attending public school found that 69 percent are worried about whether their children will stay on track in school, 64 percent are worried about their children’s mental health, 63 percent are worried about someone in their family getting the virus, and 62 percent are worried about their children missing important social interactions in school. Perhaps most concerning for Democrats and Biden, 58 percent of parents surveyed awarded him a “C,” “D,” or “F” grade in how he has handled the education response to the pandemic.