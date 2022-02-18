The Republicans Are Also in Disarray

But the Republican Party is also a hot mess at the moment. Donald Trump’s push to purge the party of anyone who has shown even the slightest hint of disloyalty has led to primary challenges against the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him for his role in the January 6, 2021, riot. The party’s primary season is shaping up to be intense and drawn-out, pitting various slavering right-wingers against each other in a desperate quest to prove which one is the Trumpist true believer with the purest bodily fluids.



Its voters, meanwhile, aggressively back the former president’s claims that the election was stolen—and that sitting Republicans did not do enough to take it back from conniving Democrats. They are pissed off and on the hunt for candidates who are arguably even angrier. “Primaries are always fucked up to some degree, but it’s different now,” John Thomas, a Republican strategist, told Politico. “There’s more self-hate than there was before. Ten years ago, we’d argue about who was more pro-gun, who was more pro-life. Now my clients are going RINO-hunting [the colloquial term for a “Republican in Name Only”], which is a level of disdain that was not there before in our party.”



One of the striking aspects of the Republican primaries is how issue-less they’ve become. There is seemingly less talk about social issues than ever before; there’s scant interest in solutions and ideas. Inflation may be Biden’s Achilles heel, but there’s little policy talk about what to do about it, beyond the usual hand-waving about government handouts that would exist regardless of the state of the economy. Republicans are simply clawing at each other’s throats about Donald Trump and the last election and who can be the reddest-in-the-face about it.

