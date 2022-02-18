The Republicans Are Also in Disarray

These days, the “Democrats in Disarray” stories practically write themselves. Joe Biden’s approval rating has bottomed out. Infighting has stalled the party’s legislative agenda. Crises both foreign and domestic—the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the ever-imminent invasion of Ukraine, inflation—have been albatrosses around the party’s neck. Momentum is fickle in politics, but Biden and the Democrats haven’t held it for months. With the midterms only nine months away, the party is struggling to recapture some energy. Its chances of retaining its slim majorities in both houses are so infinitesimally small as to be statistically non-existent.

The press has dutifully and understandably focused on the Democrats struggles to get out of the mud. Biden ran on the promise of generational change—an “FDR-sized presidency.” He has thus far had to settle for something more reminiscent of the muddle that Barack Obama experienced between his first and second terms. Bickering between the party’s flanks has been reliable catnip for conflict-obsessed Beltway hacks, even if more often than not the Democrats’ failure to get much of anything done has boiled down to the intransigence of Joe Manchin and the idiocy of Kyrsten Sinema. Their existence in the party means that the Democrats’ governing trifecta forever has an asterisk. Nevertheless, it is a trifecta, and the party’s failure to do much with it can’t not be an important story; the bloodbath everyone anticipates in November demands attention as well.



But the Republican Party is also a hot mess at the moment. Donald Trump’s push to purge the party of anyone who has shown even the slightest hint of disloyalty has led to primary challenges against the ten Republicans who voted to impeach him for his role in the January 6 riot. Its primary season is shaping up to be intense and drawn-out, pitting various slavering right-wingers against each other in a desperate quest to prove which one is the Trumpist true believer with the purest bodily fluids.

