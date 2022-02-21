Congress Could Finally Bring Some Justice for Native Women

The problem Congress is seeking to address arose 34 years ago, when the Supreme Court ruled that tribes lack jurisdiction over crimes committed by non-Indians on tribal lands, and instead handed that authority to federal or state governments. Intimate partner violence flourished, in part because of the lack of tribal court jurisdiction to prosecute even the most flagrant crimes by non-Native offenders.

In 2013, Congress approved an authorization of the Violence Against Women Act that included a provision restoring tribal authority to prosecute crimes of domestic violence by non-Native perpetrators. But criminal activity doesn’t often happen in a vacuum, and tribes were unable to prosecute other, related crimes, such as sexual assault, child abuse, and obstructing justice. Tribal governments and law enforcement, which are often struggling financially, have still been unable to carry out justice on their own lands, even as Native women face disproportionately high levels of domestic and sexual violence.

More than 84 percent of Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime, including over 56 percent who have experienced sexual violence.

The stats that bear this out are horrific. More than 84 percent of Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime, including over 56 percent who have experienced sexual violence, with 96 percent of these victims experiencing violence from an interracial perpetrator, according to a 2016 National Institute of Justice report. The same report found that more than 55 percent of Native women have experienced physical violence from an intimate partner, with 90 percent of these victims having experienced physical violence from a non-Indian intimate partner. In the United States, homicide is the third-leading cause of death among Native women, and the murder rate among Native women is almost three times that of non-Hispanic white women. Nearly half of all Native women have been stalked, and 89 percent of those victims have experienced stalking by a non-Native perpetrator. Although there is not as much data on violence against tribal children, one 2014 report found that tribal children develop post-traumatic stress disorder at the same rate as veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.