Congress Could Finally Bring Some Justice for Native Women

Moreover, the 2022 reauthorization would remove the “sufficient ties” requirement, a restriction that limits tribal criminal jurisdiction to non-Indian people who reside or are employed on tribal lands, or are the spouses or partners of a member of a tribe or a resident of Indian Country. This means that a perpetrator can be prosecuted even if they have no connection to the victim or the tribal lands, both simplifying the investigation process and widening the pool of who can be prosecuted for violent crimes.

The bill also excludes a provision to close the “boyfriend loophole,” a measure to bar dating partners from owning a gun if convicted of domestic abuse, which was opposed by the National Rifle Association and Republicans. “Our bill is a compromise,” Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said. “In order to get anywhere near 60 votes, that provision became controversial, and we had to measure the remainder of the bill against that provision. It’s a tough choice, and we made the choice we thought was right.”

Despite the exclusion of some Democratic priorities, the 2022 reauthorization strengthens protections in other areas. The tribal title in the 2022 reauthorization aims to address the high levels of violence and abuse in tribes across the country. It also includes Maine and Alaska, which have not previously been covered by the Violence Against Women Act, and more fully addresses violence against Native Hawaiians. Due to restrictive language in preexisting land claim settlements in Maine, the bill needed to explicitly make the provisions of the law applicable to tribes in the state.

The tribal title also creates a pilot program to expand tribal court jurisdiction for up to 30 tribes in Alaska to prosecute violent crimes. “So many of our Native women are without any level of public safety within their villages. So what we’re trying to do is to allow for special jurisdiction on a pilot basis to allow for some level of justice through the tribal courts,” Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican who worked to include the tribal title in the 2022 reauthorization, told The New Republic. “It’s been a long time coming. We saw it in 2013 in how it helped protect Native women in the lower 48. We want to be able to do the same for Alaska Natives.”