The Democrats Are Doomed, and Somehow It’s All the Squad’s Fault?

This is, to be fair to Allen, the consensus among a large swath of the commentariat: Democrats have lost control of their messaging, which has been taken over by radicals and junior staffers, who have promptly driven the party off a cliff. It is a neat and convenient explanation, and one that Democrats have been returning to for decades: Whenever their electoral prospects dip, it must be the fault of the party’s left flank. What’s the solution? Look no further than the electoral success of Bill Clinton—or, for that matter, Joe Biden—and the answer is clear: The party’s only hope of success is by tacking rightward.



There are several problems with this analysis. For one, the members of “the Squad,” for all of the media attention they receive, are still backbenchers with little sway over the party’s legislative agenda: They are but six of the 222 Democratic members of the House. They’re also far more focused on creating equitable economic policy than on any of the things mentioned by Allen. Nor, it’s worth underlining, are they the engines of those policies. “Defund the police” emerged from activists and has hardly been embraced by the Democratic Party. Renaming schools and tearing down statues emerged in similar fashion—both were seen as the bare minimum during the unrest over police brutality that defined the summer of 2020, something Allen does not mention—though both have more support within the party’s mainstream.



Instead, Allen is making a common mistake: He’s taking one recent election and making wild extrapolations from it. In this case, a recent San Francisco School Board recall election is a stand-in for the politics of the nation. “The latest sign of the backlash was the landslide (70%+) recall this week of three San Francisco school board members, who were criticized for prioritizing issues like the renaming of 44 public schools—including ones honoring George Washington and Abraham Lincoln—over a return to in-person classes,” Allen notes. “The most liberal city in the most liberal state decided that liberal activists had gone too far.”

