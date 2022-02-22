Trump and DeSantis Are on the Brink of War

Clearly the former president is unsettled by DeSantis’s effective refusal to kiss the king’s ring.

Clearly the former president is unsettled by DeSantis’s effective refusal to kiss the king’s ring. Every poll of Republican primary voters or straw poll of activists brings further pits the two Republicans against each other. And the number of contests and measurements before presidential campaign season begins is small. So for both DeSantis and Trump, when they go to CPAC the straw poll’s outcome will drive the narrative of their own friction. DeSantis will be speaking on Thursday and Trump will get top booking as the headlining event on Saturday night (the conference goes from Thursday through Sunday). Other possible presidential contenders like Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz will be speaking throughout the conference, alongside some of the most antagonistic figures in American politics: Candace Owens, Rep. Laura Boebert, and Rep. Madison Cawthorn. Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is speaking as well for some reason.

The CPAC straw poll is an indicator of momentum and the temperature of some of the party’s most rabid activists, but one thing it isn’t is a very good predictor. Since 2009 the only straw poll winner to go on to win the Republican nomination came in 2012 with Mitt Romney. Nearly every other winner in over a decade—Ron Paul, Rand Paul, and Ted Cruz, to name three—have not won the GOP nomination.

But the winner of the poll is generally regarded as the leader of an energized side of the Republican Party. It provides a level of legitimacy a candidate might otherwise not have. “I think if DeSantis wins, it’s a shockwave for Trump and I think DeSantis would be ahead of schedule,” a former top adviser to Senator Marco Rubio told me.

For a figure like Trump, whose political fortunes and own ego depends on whether he’s considered the supreme leader of the Republican Party, he needs two things to happen ahead of 2024. He needs to illustrate that he still holds an undeniable iron grip on the Republican Party, and he needs to show his endorsements can install a Republican in elected office. Trump has endorsed over 100 Republican candidates running for elected office this cycle, including 13 candidates in Senate races and 53 candidates in House races. He still hasn’t endorsed in some of the biggest Republican races of the cycle like Arizona, Ohio, or Missouri. Most of his endorsements have gone to Republicans who have questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.