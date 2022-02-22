Trump and DeSantis Are on the Brink of War

“I’m going to make a bold prediction for you: Trump wins overwhelmingly. DeSantis comes in second. The question would be how overwhelmingly, and if there will be chatter or noise that comes into play during the convention,” said Florida-based Republican strategist Brett Doster.

Comparisons between Trump and DeSantis have been going on for a while. Over the last few years, the first-term Florida governor has crept up just behind Trump or even surpassed him in informal surveys and straw polls of Republican activists. When Trump is not on the ballot, DeSantis tends to be the clear front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. That’s led Trump to watch DeSantis warily and grumble to aides about DeSantis’s refusal to say he would not run for president if Trump ran for president in 2024. Most other Republicans have made that promise. The difference is DeSantis hasn’t, and early indicators are that DeSantis would be the only Republican with a serious chance of beating Trump.

It wasn’t always this way. Once upon a time, DeSantis ran in the most pro-Trump circles available to a member of Congress. When DeSantis was a member of Congress from 2013 to 2018, representing the eastern Florida coast, he was part of the hard-right and very pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus (as was Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows). When DeSantis ran for governor in 2018, he wasn’t the front-runner at first. But he was running in a year when a Trump endorsement could put a Republican candidate in the lead. So he appealed to Trump by frequenting Fox News. DeSantis ran ads showing him reading to his children about Trump’s escapades and even got them to chant “build the wall” in one ad. It all paid off. He got Trump’s endorsement. DeSantis then won the nomination and squeaked by Democrat Andrew Gillum in the general election.