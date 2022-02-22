Biden Hits Russia With Sanctions but Vows No Military Conflict

This “first tranche” will target two major Russian financial institutions, as well as Russian sovereign debt, Biden said, with more sanctions in the coming days on Russian elites and their families. Biden has pledged that the United States would not send troops to Ukraine, which is not a NATO country. “These are totally defensive moves on our part. We have no intention of fighting Russia,” Biden said on Tuesday, although he added that the U.S. would continue to provide defensive assistance to Ukraine.

Biden’s announcement comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Tuesday that his government would halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in light of the invasion. The question of blocking the pipeline had been a sticky subject in Congress, where Republicans and Democrats had disagreed about how and when to impose sanctions related to the pipeline on Russian entities. The European Union also agreed to a sanctions package that would target top Russian lawmakers and “individuals and entities who are undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence” covering “political, military, business and media sectors,” Europe’s top diplomat announced on Twitter.

The White House’s response has evolved considerably over the past 24 hours. On Monday, Biden issued an executive order prohibiting trade, investment, and financial transactions with the two territories. But his administration initially shied away from using the word “invasion,” as that would trigger a lineup of hefty sanctions. In a call with reporters on Monday evening, a senior administration official noted that “Russia has occupied these regions since 2014.” However, deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday morning that Russia’s actions amounted to the “beginning of an invasion.” “An invasion is an invasion, and that is what is underway,” Finer said.