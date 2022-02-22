Biden Hits Russia With Sanctions but Vows No Military Conflict

Christopher Miller, an assistant professor of international history at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, said that the sanctions the U.S. announced on Monday were “close to inconsequential,” and that the Biden administration felt pressure to up the ante nationally and abroad, particularly after Germany announced it was halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. “In some ways, the U.S. looked out of step with its European allies,” said Miller, who is also the co-director of Fletcher’s Russia and Eurasia Program. “The fact that the Germans have been more resolute than the U.S. [Tuesday] morning doesn’t suggest to the Russians that they ought to be afraid.”

Should the conflict escalates to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it could be the largest conflict in Europe since World War II, possibly resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and roiling the global economy. Russia does not have a large economy, but European countries rely heavily on its natural gas supply. Oil prices approached $100 per barrel on Tuesday, the highest in over seven years, and European gas futures jumped more than 13 percent. Putin may retaliate to sanctions with cyberattacks akin to those Russia was charged with deploying at the end of last week, which targeted Ukraine’s ministry of defense, as well as several large banking institutions.

“Defending freedom will have costs as well for us here at home. We need to be honest about that,” Biden said, although he added that the sanctions would harm the Russian economy far more than the American economy.

Miller said that the potential effects on the American economy were part of Biden’s “calculus” in determining how far the U.S. should go in meting out punishment to Russia, but those repercussions needed to be weighed next to the costs of a possible large-scale war in Europe. “Next to that risk, the cost of sanctions on us or our friends in Europe is really not that large, especially considering the fact that whatever price we end up paying for sanctions will be paid multiple times over, in some cases 10 times over by Russia,” Miller said.