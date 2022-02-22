The Fragility of American and European Unity in the Face of Putin’s Aggression

It remains a major miracle that no nuclear weapons have been used in warfare since the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki in August 1945. Over the last three-quarters of a century, the nuclear powers have held the line during the proxy battles of the Cold War; the frightening Cuban Missile Crisis; the tinder-box confrontations between India and Pakistan; as well as the dangerously erratic rule of Kim Jong-Un in North Korea.

Russia’s nuclear arsenal means that in any military confrontation with Moscow, Ukraine will, alas, be on its own. No rational national security expert wants to send American troops to Kyiv in defense of a nation with which we have no formal military alliance. It is a sad, but unavoidable reality that Putin is trying to exploit.

That is why Western unity around strong, punishing sanctions against Russia is so important: They are the only major weapon that we can deploy. And the biggest threat to effective sanctions is the desperate European demand for energy.

Yes, it is a welcome development that Germany under Olaf Scholz, its new center-left chancellor, has halted the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia. But the danger is that this bureaucratic move—which will prevent the use of an already built natural gas pipeline—could be rescinded at any point. For Putin to suffer, he would have to know that the pipeline would never operate as long as Russian troops occupied even an inch more of Ukrainian territory (they have been in Crimea since 2014).