The Fragility of American and European Unity in the Face of Putin’s Aggression

Yes, it is a welcome development that Germany under Olaf Scholz, its new center-left chancellor, has halted the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia. But the danger is that this bureaucratic move—which will prevent the use of an already built natural gas pipeline—could be rescinded at any point. For Putin to suffer, he would have to know that the pipeline would never operate as long as Russian troops occupied even an inch more of Ukrainian territory (they have been in Crimea since 2014).

Just last week, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that anti-Russian sanctions “must be as narrow as possible, without including energy.” That no-energy-please sentiment was undoubtedly influenced by Italy’s dependence on Russia for more than 40 percent of its natural gas.

The unavoidable problem in free societies is that sanctions cut both ways and often come with a political cost. Biden himself acknowledged this Tuesday: “Defending freedom will have costs for us as well—and here at home. We need to be honest about that.” With the Democrats panicked that inflation will be a devastating political issue in the midterm elections, Biden announced a vague plan to “blunt gas prices … to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.”