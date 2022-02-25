January 6 Recap: Is Ivanka Trump Going to Squeal on Her Father?

Ivanka Trump was one of the aides who unsuccessfully attempted to convince her father to call off the violence at the Capitol. In a January 20 letter asking her to sit for an interview, the committee cited testimony from General Keith Kellogg, in which he described the younger Trump as trying to sway the former president to take action, calling her “pretty tenacious.”

“Ivanka Trump is in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview,” a spokesperson for Trump said.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that it would not take up the former president’s case attempting to block the disclosure of White House documents to the committee, formally ending Trump’s quest to prevent the records from being revealed. The Supreme Court’s order means that a lower court decision approving the release of documents will stay in place. The Supreme Court last month blocked Trump’s request to prevent the National Archives from turning over the materials to the committee while it considered whether to take the case, and so the panel already holds the documents that Trump was trying to keep secret.