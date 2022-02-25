January 6 Recap: Is Ivanka Trump Going to Squeal on Her Father?

Meanwhile, the attorney John Eastman, a key ally of Trump who was instrumental in plotting ways to overturn the election and was the author of the eponymous and now-infamous memo describing how to do it, revealed in court papers that he began advising the former president two months before the election. Eastman said that he was recruited by conservative attorney Cleta Mitchell to “join an Election Integrity Working Group to begin preparing for anticipated post-election litigation,” in his first official description of his work for the former president. Eastman has been ordered by a district court judge in California to release thousands of pages of records to the committee, which he has attempted to block on the basis of attorney-client privilege.

But defendants charged for their alleged roles in the January 6 attack may want to take a different route and cooperate with the committee. The chief district court judge in Washington, D.C., this week handed down a lighter sentence than recommended by prosecutors to Capitol rioter Robert Schornak, citing in part his meetings with the committee.

“To his credit, defendant cooperated with law enforcement after his arrest. And, to my mind, [he’s] gone further in expressing remorse by taking the concrete action of speaking with investigators of the House select committee, to help them understand the full scope of how that day happen,” Judge Beryl Howell said.

