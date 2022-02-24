The Dubious Legal Effort to Disqualify Madison Cawthorn From Congress

What about his participation in the insurrection itself? Cawthorn did not personally assault any Capitol Police officers, nor did he storm the Capitol itself; he was already inside the building as a sitting member of Congress. So the challengers take a broader view of events: They argue that Cawthorn took part in “a coordinated effort to prevent the Vice President of the United States and the United States Congress from fulfilling their constitutional roles by certifying President Biden’s victory, and to illegally extend then-President Trump’s tenure in office.” They specifically point to his alleged role in organizing and encouraging the protests that led to the attack on the Capitol, as well as his history of “advocating for political violence.”

To support their conclusion, they cite Worthy v. Barrett, an 1869 decision by the North Carolina Supreme Court on the Disqualification Clause. Kenneth Worthy had served as sheriff of Moore County before the Civil War and under Confederate rule during the Civil War. After Worthy was re-elected in 1868, the county commissioners refused to swear him in because he met the conditions of the Disqualification Clause of the newly-ratified Fourteenth Amendment. He asked the state supreme court to compel them to administer the oath, and the court declined. The court concluded that one met the clause’s qualifications if they held office under Confederate rule or had “voluntarily aid[ed] the rebellion, by personal service, or by contributions, other than charitable, of any thing that was useful or necessary.”

A few weeks later, Cawthorn sued the North Carolina Board of Elections in federal court to block them from disqualifying him. While Cawthorn said that he “vigorously denies” that he took part in an insurrection, he noted that his lawsuit wasn’t based on his “factual defenses.” Instead, he maintained that the challenge statute itself was unconstitutional. Cawthorn argued that by triggering an investigation based on voters’ “reasonable suspicion,” the statute violates his First Amendment right to run for public office. He also argued that by placing the burden upon him to prove he did not participate in an insurrection, the statute also violates his due-process rights. Oh, and for good measure, he said the whole process usurped Congress’s power to set its own qualifications for members.

But Cawthorn’s most audacious argument came last: He claimed that the entire Disqualification Clause is now defunct because Congress passed the Amnesty Act of 1872. That federal law stated that the clause’s penalties “are hereby removed from all persons whomsoever, except Senators and Representatives of the thirty-sixth and thirty-seventh Congresses, officers in the judicial, military, and naval service of the United States, heads of departments, and foreign ministers of the United States.” The Amnesty Act was designed to restore all but a handful of top Confederates to civil personhood, and most legal experts do not read it as forever deactivating the Disqualification Clause. Cawthorn, however, does: Since he is a member of the 117th Congress and not the 36th or 37th, he argued, the clause’s terms no longer apply to him.