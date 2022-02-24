The Dubious Legal Effort to Disqualify Madison Cawthorn From Congress

While the legal mechanism to exclude Cawthorn is constitutionally valid, the factual basis may not be. It’s true that Cawthorn has a history of using incendiary language, including one incident when he urged his supporters to “lightly threaten” members of Congress in December 2020. He also spoke to Trump supporters at a demonstration on the morning of January 6. Cawthorn then voted to delay the Electoral College count along with other House Republicans. And like many Republicans, he used violent rhetoric to describe his own actions on that day. “I’m fighting a battle for our Constitution on the house floor with other patriots,” he wrote on Twitter as rioters fought with Capitol Police outside the building. “The battle is on the house floor, not in the streets of D.C.”

Cawthorn’s behavior ahead of January 6 was extraordinarily reckless and dangerous. So is his apologia for the insurrectionists since then. But the facts laid out in the original complaint by voters don’t clearly prove that he “engaged in insurrection” himself within the bounds of the Disqualification Clause. He obviously did not storm the Capitol himself. And while he appears to support the insurrectionists in a moral and political sense, there is no evidence that such support was ever more than rhetorical. The most tangible step he took in the insurrection’s favor was to vote against certifying the election results in some states. As reprehensible as that was, it was not an act of insurrection. A lawfully cast vote by a member of Congress is, by definition, not a violent attack on civil authority.

It’s possible that the ongoing inquiries by the Justice Department and the House January 6 committee could uncover evidence that supports Cawthorn’s disqualification in the future. If he helped organize the protests with the intent of committing violence, or gave material support to any violent participants in it, or took other concrete steps to further its success, then the Disqualification Clause could be appropriate. And while Cawthorn might not qualify, many other far-right Republicans could fall under its conditions, including former President Donald Trump himself. Cawthorn is the first elected official for whom the Disqualification Clause has been contemplated in more than a century. Thanks to the events of January 6, I doubt he will be the last.