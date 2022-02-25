European Soccer Only Has Itself to Blame for Its Russia Problem

The risk of this courtship was always clear. Vladimir Putin’s territorial ambitions, his ruthless crackdowns of any and all dissent, his megalomania and determination to hold onto power at all costs were hardly being concealed. But international soccer’s grandees have a lot of practice in looking the other way. A simple Google search reveals a trove of unsavory information about the United Arab Emirates in moments. Saudi Arabia, which is currently waging a profoundly inhumane war in Yemen and whose de facto leader recently ordered the butchering of a journalist, was given the green light to buy Newcastle United by the English Premier League just last year. All of this scandal exists for the simple reason that money—not quality of play, certainly not any form of morality—has long been what matters most to the sport’s owners and governing bodies.



UEFA’s response to the invasion of Ukraine has been swifter and more aggressive than anyone had the right to expect. On Friday, it moved the Champions League Final from St. Petersburg to Paris. It is also in talks to strip Gazprom of its sponsorship of the competition. (Interestingly, the figure being bandied about for that sponsorship, £33.5m per year, is quite low given its prominence in what is arguably the world’s most important annual competition.) It’s not just UEFA taking action. Schalke 04, a German team, announced on Thursday that it would be ending its relationship with Gazprom, whose logo currently adorns the front of the team’s jerseys. Manchester United, meanwhile, dropped Russian state airliner Aeroflot on Friday, albeit without much fanfare. There is expected to be a pro-Ukraine, anti-war statement made ahead of Sunday’s EFL Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea, but even this is being muted, reportedly out of concern that some Chelsea supporters may bristle at criticism of the country that is partly responsible for several recent additions to its trophy cabinet. (In fairness to Chelsea’s supporters, I’ve seen little online to believe that the team’s fans are rooting for Putin’s imperialism and I say this as a Liverpool supporter.)



But all of this is too little and too late. The rush to let anyone with a bank account big enough into the sport has made these kinds of actions hollow. They also lead to an unfortunate raft of whataboutism. After all, why should clubs with ties to Russia be punished when Saudi Arabia is blockading Yemen, causing one of the most destructive famines in the world? UEFA, FIFA, and other governing bodies thought that they could get around this by insisting that the sport is bigger than politics, or at least that it was separate from it. Saudi Arabia may be a human-rights abusing petrostate, but who doesn’t want to see Newcastle succeed after decades of mediocrity? Russia may be run by a despot whose needless military adventurism will result in the death of thousands of Ukranians, but Chelsea’s recent run of success is a net positive.



As The New York Times’s Rory Smith noted in his excellent newsletter, this is a problem of the sport’s own making. “This is a price that soccer long ago decided was worth paying, when it elected to pursue money and glamor and influence at all costs, when it chose to open its doors to anyone who wanted a part of it, regardless of their morals or their motives, as long as they were good for the money, when it allowed itself to be hijacked by those who saw it not as an end but a means, not as a sport but as a vehicle.” This blind pursuit of money at all costs has corrupted the sport in ways both big and small and yet despite the abundance of evident shame and scandal it has brought the sport, these trends have arguably only increased in recent years.

