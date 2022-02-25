European Soccer Only Has Itself to Blame for Its Russia Problem

The risk of this courtship was always clear. Vladimir Putin’s territorial ambitions, his ruthless crackdowns of any and all dissent, his megalomania and determination to hold onto power at all costs were hardly being concealed. But international soccer’s grandees have a lot of practice in looking the other way. A simple Google search reveals a trove of unsavory information about the United Arab Emirates in moments. Saudi Arabia, which is currently waging a profoundly inhumane war in Yemen and whose de facto leader recently ordered the butchering of a journalist, was given the green light to buy Newcastle United by the English Premier League just last year. All of this scandal exists for the simple reason that money—not quality of play, certainly not any form of morality—has long been what matters most to the sport’s owners and governing bodies.



UEFA’s response to the invasion of Ukraine has been swifter and more aggressive than anyone had the right to expect. On Friday, it moved the Champions League Final from St. Petersburg to Paris. It is also in talks to strip Gazprom of its sponsorship of the competition. (Interestingly, the figure being bandied about for that sponsorship, £33.5 million per year, is quite low given its prominence in what is arguably the world’s most important annual competition.) It’s not just UEFA taking action. Schalke 04, a German team, announced on Thursday that it would be ending its relationship with Gazprom, whose logo currently adorns the front of the team’s jerseys. Manchester United, meanwhile, dropped Russian state airliner Aeroflot on Friday, albeit without much fanfare. There is expected to be a pro-Ukraine, anti-war statement made ahead of Sunday’s English Football League Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea, but even this is being muted, reportedly out of concern that some Chelsea supporters may bristle at criticism of the country that is partly responsible for several recent additions to its trophy cabinet. (In fairness to Chelsea’s supporters, I’ve seen little online to suggest that the team’s fans are rooting for Putin’s imperialism, and I say this as a Liverpool supporter.)



But all of this is too little and too late. The rush to let anyone with a bank account big enough into the sport has made these kinds of actions hollow. They also lead to an unfortunate raft of whataboutism. After all, why should clubs with ties to Russia be punished when Saudi Arabia is blockading Yemen, causing one of the most destructive famines in the world? UEFA, FIFA, and other governing bodies thought that they could get around this by insisting that the sport is bigger than politics, or at least that it was separate from it. Saudi Arabia may be a human rights–abusing petrostate, but who doesn’t want to see Newcastle succeed after decades of mediocrity? Russia may be run by a despot whose needless military adventurism will result in the death of thousands of Ukrainians, but Chelsea’s recent run of success is a net positive.

