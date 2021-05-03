Why the Chaotic Protest at Manchester United’s Stadium Was Good, Actually

When the Super League crumbled less than 48 hours after being announced, it was seen as a victory for fans who were sick of eating the dirt that had been shoveled at them by greedy owners for decades. “In an age where people—including me—were worried that fans had no power, that fans had no voice, that it really was the fans that broke this down,” Lowe said. “It was that pushback that reinstilled my faith that fans do have power.”



On Sunday, fans of Manchester United tried to use this momentum to demand a change in ownership at their club—and, in some cases, a change in the ownership structure of English soccer as a whole. The demise of the Super League presented arguably the best opportunity in more than a decade to publicize their litany of grievances with the Glazer family, whose debt-fueled takeover of the team in 2005—which has been followed by years of piling on more debt, all for the benefit of the Glazers—symbolized the shameless financialization of soccer. The Glazers are the poster children of the corporate nihilism of the Premier League.



And by any reasonable historical standard—particularly by the standards of English soccer in the 1980s—Sunday’s protest was tame stuff. Compared to the exploits recounted in books like Bill Buford’s Among the Thugs, it was PG. It was shambolic. It was often embarrassing and occasionally regrettable (two policemen were injured scuffling with protesters). But the goal of the protests was to turn the heat up on the Glazer family and draw attention to the many flaws and inequities of the Premier League’s ownership structure. Fans are doing many things to raise their voices—petitions, meetings, and, yes, protests—but nothing has been as effective as Sunday’s action at Old Trafford. Without a bit of chaos—and certainly without the postponement of what would have been one of the season’s biggest games—that protest would have almost certainly been rendered a footnote.