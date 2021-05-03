Why the Chaotic Protest at Manchester United’s Stadium Was Good, Actually

The protest was a reminder of how little has changed since the demise of the Super League—and how far away substantive change still is. Nothing has been done about the rot that had been eating away at the sport for years. Indeed, while the Super League charade was happening, European soccer’s governing body approved changes that would make the competition it was meant to replace, the Champions League, less competitive and more favorable to wealthy teams. While everyone was celebrating the fans regaining their voice, soccer’s status quo had, nevertheless, gotten worse.



There is, to be fair, a telling contradiction present in the scenes that played out at Old Trafford on Sunday. One of the most prominent criticisms of the Glazers is that they take money out of the club, instead of reinvesting their profits in the form of new signings. The idea behind #GlazersOut is that a new owner could come in and spend even more—contributing, in the process, to the larger inequities that have hurt the sport. This is perhaps best exemplified by one sign reading “Glazers out. Gazprom in,” a reference to the oil money that has brought success to Chelsea, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain—oil money that is also eroding soccer.



But changing the ownership structure of soccer itself and introducing fan ownership would undoubtedly make that kind of spending much more difficult. It’s the paradoxical knot at the heart of these protests: Fans of big teams want financial changes, but they also want their teams to spend more. To put it another way, although I am skeptical of the 50+1 model and don’t think German soccer, dominated as it is by one team year after year, is a model of egalitarianism, I too would like major financial reform. And I would also like Liverpool, the team I support, to sign Kylian Mbappé.



But these complexities were too subtle for broadcast TV. Instead, a smashed tripod was shown again and again as a symbol of fans going too far. It was a sign of how little they are actually being listened to, even after the Super League debacle.

