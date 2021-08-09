When news first broke that he was unable to resign with the club because of La Liga’s salary cap rules, I simply didn’t believe it. Surely, this was a ruse—a clever way of putting pressure on the league to change its laws so it could hold onto the best player in the world. Earlier on Sunday, after it was abundantly clear that Messi was signing with Paris Saint-Germain, I tried to imagine Barcelona’s starting lineup without him and simply drew a blank when trying to fill in the right wing or false nine. I could only chuckle at the thought of Antoine Griezmann or Memphis Depay—let alone Martin Braithwaite—slotting into the void left by Barca’s talisman.



Messi, it seems, also can’t imagine the club without him, even though he has clearly been thinking about leaving for at least two years. (You can see those wheels start to turn seconds after Divock Origi’s glorious second goal goes in during Barcelona’s disastrous 4–0 defeat to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League semifinals.) At a Sunday press conference in which he bade goodbye to the club, the Argentine forward began crying before even saying a word. “I am really sad because I didn’t want to leave because this is the club I love,” he said. There was, as there has been more and more recently, a touch of defensiveness: “I didn’t expect this. I have never lied; I have always been honest and upfront. Last year I wanted to leave; this year I didn’t. That’s why I am so sad.”



At 34, Messi has adopted the air of the aging prodigy, there is more frustration and weight: He has not won a Champions League since 2015 and will have one last shot at bringing World Cup glory to Argentina next winter in Qatar. And yet he is still probably the best player in the world—his future teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are, along with perennial rival Cristiano Ronaldo, his only real competition.

