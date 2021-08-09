Messi’s departure from the Catalonian club he’s called his home for over two decades was always going to be tragic, but there is a remarkable joylessness about how this particular episode has unfolded. Messi heading to PSG, makes LeBron James going to the Lakers look positively laudable. The fact that the French club now looks to be at least a head, if not a pair of shoulders, better than any other team in Europe is a big reason why. Over the last month, the Ligue 1 runner-up has added goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma—fresh off being named the best player in the European championships; legendary defender (and war criminal) Sergio Ramos, who is possibly the best center back ever; Achraf Hakimi, one of the best young fullbacks in the world; Swiss army knife midfielder Gini Wijnaldum; and, oh yeah, Messi. A frontline of Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi is probably the best the world has ever seen: someone may be stenciling “Paris Saint-Germain” on the European Cup as we speak.



But Messi’s departure isn’t just depressing because he’s joining a superteam—this is soccer in the 21st century, after all. It’s depressing because there are simply no good options left for him, and certainly no romantic ones. Messi was never going to join Leeds United—though it would be wonderful to see Marcelo Bielsa bark at him. But it’s a hardly a good thing that Messi was left with these options, even if one was a real shot at titles and trophies.



He could have stayed at Barcelona, scowling his way through another (likely) lost season as the club attempts to fumble its way out of years of financial mismanagement. Messi and Barcelona are synonymous—symbiotic, even—and yet his last years playing at the Camp Nou have been deflating. The flaming wreckage left by former Barcelona chairman Josep Maria Bartomeu—whose spending was both profligate (€160 million for Phillipe Coutinho in 2018, £135.5million for Ousmane Dembele in 2017, €120 million for Griezmann in 2019) and foolish (they have 55 goals between the three of them) transformed the club into an unquenchable fiscal tire fire.

