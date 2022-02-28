Another No-Fly List for Airline Passengers? Has America Lost Its Mind (Again)?

Allow me to underscore just how dumb that premise really is: The CEO of the only major nonunion airline—a company that, amid these rising air rage incidents, has waged war with its workers over pandemic protections, undermining this guy’s ostensible concern with their safety—has spent months bellowing about the dire need to carve out a new legal category to keep a tiny group of already severely punished people from traveling by plane ever again. This is allegedly necessary to prevent not first offenses but second ones—something that does not appear to have ever happened.

But here are a few things that absolutely have happened: The existing federal no-fly list has wrecked people’s lives, with no democratic accountability or explanation, and those who have had their names affixed to it have been given little recourse to argue for their removal. At least one woman wound up on it through a paperwork error, and it took seven years of litigation for the Obama administration to finally admit its error. It’s prevented people from visiting ailing loved ones, cost them their livelihoods, separated families, and dragged people through pointless years of litigation. And if the “no-fly” list is hardly the most gruesome injustice committed in the context of the war on terror, it’s clear that the expansion of these frameworks well beyond their intended purpose has had a devastating impact on American life. As Spencer Ackerman chronicled in his book Reign of Terror, the war on terror led not only to decades of war in Iraq and Afghanistan and the torture of suspected terrorists but the erosion of civil liberties in an entirely domestic context—including the militarization of police forces, mass surveillance, and deportation squads.

Given just how corrosive the war on terror has been, recent pushes to reclaim it for liberal ends are simply gobsmacking. From calls to beef up domestic terrorism laws after January 6, 2021, to a sparkling new no-fly list for people found guilty on air travel disruption charges—these are proven-to-fail tactics that make life worse for innocent people while leaving the larger underlying problem unconfronted. The hasty handover of immense power to law enforcement and the criminal justice system in the wake of 9/11 was a shameful and reactionary idea, and we’re all worse off because of it. It’s time to stop pretending that it can be redeemed.