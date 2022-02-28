Another No-Fly List for Airline Passengers? Has America Lost Its Mind (Again)?

As it happens, the most forceful critics of the potential new “no-fly list” are right for the wrong reasons: Eight senate Republicans recently sent a dissenting letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland denouncing the idea, essentially waging culture war by contending that anti-maskers have a point, and it’s unfair to equate them to terrorists. The Washington Post Editorial Board swiftly dubbed them the “Aviation Threat Forgiveness Caucus.”

But what threat is being forgiven, exactly? Presumably to avoid the most obvious due process issues at play here, proponents of the “no-fly list” have generally specified the blunt blanket ban would apply only to those convicted of disruptive outbursts. But the FAA has already launched a so-called “Zero Tolerance” campaign to confront the issue, fining perpetrators tens of thousands. Garland’s DOJ has also prioritized such cases, filing additional criminal charges against people responsible for certain incidents. Penalties can be severe: defendants can face multiple charges; some have faced over $250,000 in fines and 20 years in prison—a level of harshness not remotely compatible with “aviation threat forgiveness.”

However loathsome these plane jerks have been, the steady drumbeat toward tossing a new no fly list atop everything else should make people uncomfortable: no one has voted on this, and several of these incidents appeared to entail what witnesses characterized as a likely mental health crisis. Overwhelmingly, these upsetting episodes have not resulted in significant injuries. It’s tough to make the case that banishment from air travel provides either punishment or deterrent value that the hefty fines and incarceration already in place are incapable of delivering. And if the goal here is incapacitation—as it seems to be, given the focus on keeping these passengers from switching airlines—then it’s even more useless. While Bastian notes that there have been cases of people banned by one carrier later flying with another, there’s exactly zero data to suggest that even a single one of these people has ever reoffended.

Allow me to underscore just how dumb that premise really is: The CEO of the only major non-union airline—a company that, amid these rising air rage incidents, has waged war with its workers over pandemic protections, undermining this guy’s ostensible concern with their safety—has spent months bellowing about the dire need to carve out a new legal category to keep a tiny group of already severely punished people from traveling by plane ever again. This is allegedly necessary not to prevent first offenses, but second ones—something that does not appear to have ever happened.