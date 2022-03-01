How Belarus Became Putin’s Lackey

The response to Russia’s unprompted invasion of Ukraine over the past week has been one of incredible, unprecedented isolation. Sanctions and freezes, targeting assets and draining currency reserves, pummeling the ruble and cleaving Russian trade from much of the rest of the world—all of it has come hard and fast, aimed at transforming Russia into a continental North Korea. And with good reason: Since NATO troops won’t engage their Russian counterparts in Ukraine, economic warfare remains at the top of the West’s playbook. Isolation remains the goal, with the aim of quarantining this Putinist virus.

And yet, despite all the successes in the West’s response thus far, it’s not quite fair to call Russia isolated. Because Moscow retains a close partner in this effort to geld Ukraine—a vassal state that presents the model for what Putin would like to accomplish in Ukraine: Belarus.

The fact that Belarus, suffering under the bootheel of decades-long dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko, has stood fast by Moscow is hardly a surprise. While much of the world watched Russian troops mass on Ukraine’s borders in the lead-up to invasion, wondering whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would really launch a strategically disastrous invasion, many missed that the Kremlin had already effectively completed its soft annexation of Belarus. Where Minsk once flitted between Moscow and the West, testing waters on both ends and playing both sides off of one another, this new geopolitical era sees Belarus as, essentially, an appendage of the Kremlin’s neo-imperialist designs.