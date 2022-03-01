How Belarus Became Putin’s Lackey

The fact that Belarus, suffering under the boot heel of decades-long dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko, has stood fast by Moscow is hardly a surprise. While much of the world watched Russian troops mass on Ukraine’s borders in the lead-up to invasion, wondering whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would really launch a strategically disastrous invasion, many missed that the Kremlin had already effectively completed its soft annexation of Belarus. Where Minsk once flitted between Moscow and the West, testing waters on both ends and playing both sides off against one another, this new geopolitical era sees Belarus as, essentially, an appendage of the Kremlin’s neo-imperialist designs.

In many ways, the fact that Belarus has effectively become Russia’s westernmost oblast—one that can now act as a staging ground for aggression aimed at Ukraine—is a logical outcome of the past two years. In 2020, buffeted by economic stagnation and exhaustion from Lukashenko’s years-long thuggishness, Belarusian voters turned out in a historic election to vote in Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya as the country’s new president. Or so they thought. Lukashenko had other plans. Wielding his security services, bloodying and bludgeoning thousands of protesters, Lukashenko claimed fraudulent victory. For months, Lukashenko’s grip on the nation tottered, with Belarusian citizens around the country marching for his ouster. The dictator clung on, hanging by the fingernails.

And then Moscow stepped in. Providing funds, providing bodies, the Kremlin shoved Lukashenko back onto the presidential pedestal. With a weak-kneed European Union and a Trump administration focused more on trying to steal its own election, the West watched a moment of potential transformational change in Belarus fizzle out, unwilling to muscle Lukashenko from office.