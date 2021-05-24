Will Europe Finally Stand Up to Belarus’s Plane-Hijacking Bully?

The move stunned even those who’d grown accustomed to Lukashenko’s lawlessness, after he refused to concede an election he clearly lost last year. It was a “shocking act,” as the Greek prime minister said. Some dubbed it a “hijacking.” The Lithuanian president, perhaps most accurately, described it as a “state-sponsored terror attack.” Whatever the description, the brazen act was without precedent, at least in Europe. As Ivar Dale, a senior policy adviser at the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, noted, Lukashenko’s operation targeted “a plane registered in EU (Poland), owned by a EU company (Ireland), full of EU citizens flying from one part of the EU (Greece) to another part of EU (Lithuania).”

Lukashenko clearly thought—and maybe still thinks—he could get away with it. The West, and especially the EU, have treated the post-Soviet autocracies that Lukashenko embodies with kid gloves ever since the Soviet Union first splintered some 30 years ago. Officials in Brussels have spent years coddling these goons, in places like Azerbaijan and Russia and Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, opening doors and whitewashing their regimes where they could. Lukashenko’s latest act is a critical moment for the EU to prove that it’s not simply the mealy-mouthed, hand-wringing talk shop so many now figure it for.

The initial European responses were not exactly heartening, but more muscular ones have started to arrive: All 27 EU leaders agreed on sanctions against Belarus and called on European airlines to stop flying over the country. This should be just the beginning of the EU’s response. All trade relations with Belarus should be effectively frozen. Individual sanctions should be imposed on all of the cronies and enablers still surrounding the self-declared president, with everything about his oligarchic supporters’ wealth in the West revealed to the public. All representatives of his regime should be summarily booted from Western capitals. And both Washington and Brussels, as well as London and Ottawa and Oslo, should explicitly recognize Svetlana Tikhanovskaya—the now-exiled politician who, by all appearances, throttled Lukashenko in the 2020 election—as the official head of the Belarusian government in exile.