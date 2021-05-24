Will Europe Finally Stand Up to Belarus’s Plane-Hijacking Bully?

The man dubbed “the last dictator in Europe” lived up to his billing over the weekend. In a provocative dare to the entire continent, Belarusian despot Aleksander Lukashenko effectively snatched one of his most prominent critics out of the sky itself. The question now is whether the European Union—of which Belarus is not a member, but a neighbor—can find the courage and coordination to answer his challenge.

On Sunday, a Belarus fighter jet forced the landing of a Ryanair passenger flight from Greece to Lithuania. While the particulars remain a bit muddled, with reports of a fake bomb threat and scuffles in the sky, the outcome was clear: the arrest and forced detention of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, whose pioneering work has helped to expose the brutal regime of Aleksander Lukashenko, the country’s “president” since 1994. Upon landing, Protasevich—who may now be facing the death penalty for his reporting—reportedly held his head in his hands, saying, “They’ll kill me here.”

The move stunned even those who’d grown accustomed to Lukashenko’s lawlessness after he refused to concede an election he clearly lost last year. It was a “shocking act,” as the Greek prime minister said. Some dubbed it a “hijacking.” The Lithuanian president, perhaps most accurately, described it as a “state-sponsored terror attack.” Whatever the description, the brazen act was without precedent, at least in Europe. As Ivar Dale, a senior policy adviser at the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, noted, Lukashenko’s operation targeted “a plane registered in EU (Poland), owned by a EU company (Ireland) full of EU citizens flying from one part of the EU (Greece) to another part of EU (Lithuania).”