Authoritarian Nationalism—and Western Militarism—Are Climate Problems

Perhaps the most fearsome of the five pathways researchers have arrived at is SSP3, described as a “rocky road” where barriers to mitigation and adaptation are both high. “A resurgent nationalism, concerns about competitiveness and security, and regional conflicts push countries to increasingly focus on domestic or, at most, regional issues,” is how researchers summarized SSP3 in a paper published in Global Environmental Change in early 2017, the culmination of more than five years of research. International institutions are weak, in this narrative, with little ability to coordinate to tackle international problems. Governments instead fragment to focus on “national and regional security issues, including barriers to trade, particularly in the energy resource and agricultural markets.” In several regions, authors write, there are “authoritarian forms of government.” It’s possible that “regional conflict over territorial or national issues could produce larger conflict between major countries, giving rise to increasing antagonism between and within regional blocs.”

This isn’t a world that will happen but one that could, Eric Kemp-Benedict, a co-author on the 2017 paper and program director of the Stockholm Environment Institute’s Equitable Transitions Program, told me. Politics has changed dramatically since the SSPs were first unveiled, and he says there are ongoing debates about how to integrate new developments into understandings of the future. “We strive to be analytical rather than political, or more specifically, not partisan,” he said. “We’re trying to think about how political change could occur.” A more qualitative approach allows them to build in possibilities that might be missed by traditional computer modeling and forecasts, which tend to project data we have today out linearly into the future. In complex systems, abrupt changes “can make the current configuration of the system nonviable,” prompting drastic, sudden change that would have been unimaginable beforehand. Among SSP researchers, Kemp-Benedict described “two camps within a common framework: Should you focus on the stasis that characterizes systems for long periods, or those periods of abrupt and large change? There’s no good answer to that because it’s very hard to say when an abrupt change can happen or what the outcome will be because it totally depends on responses at the time. It’s two sensible ways of looking at a complex reality.”

Responses to the pandemic, Kemp-Benedict told me—citing continued poor treatment of essential workers—provided sobering data as to how societies can respond to rising temperatures. “Attitudes exhibited by those responses in times of crisis are also signals of what the possibilities are for the future,” he said. “And those are not particularly promising.”