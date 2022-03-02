Authoritarian Nationalism—and Western Militarism—Are Climate Problems

Climate concerns, that is, are on the back-burner compared to just a few months back. As the IPCC report makes clear, though, even when all eyes were on Glasgow it wasn’t as if the U.S. and EU were speeding toward the most optimistic of the SSPs (SSP1), which emphasizes “more inclusive development that respects perceived environmental boundaries” and where “inequality is reduced both across and within countries.” Wealthy governments have consistently failed to live up to their modest $100 billion per year climate financing pledge. Report authors point to “widening disparities between the estimated costs of adaptation and documented finance allocated to adaptation,” and note that the “overwhelming majority” of climate finance has gone to mitigation efforts.

The lion’s share of existing climate finance has taken the form of loans that could put already debt-burdened countries in the Global South deeper into the red. The world’s largest historical emitter, the United States, reportedly pushed over the last two weeks to omit references to precisely how little public sector financing has gone toward adaptation efforts in the IPCC report’s Summary for Policymakers (SPM), as well as to change the language of finance to “investment,” presuming a greater role for the private sector. During COP26, the U.S. was one of several rich countries blocking the adoption of a specific “loss and damage” financing mechanism to help countries deal with destruction from climate disasters that have already happened; they agreed to a “dialogue” on loss and damage instead. In debates over the SPM, the U.S. successfully argued to soften references to loss and damage in some sections.



The report makes clear that some fashionable climate mitigation and adaptation tools could actually make both environmental and political problems worse. It highlights in particular the dangers of so-called “maladaptation,” measures that either now or in the future “lead to an increase in the climate vulnerability of a system, sector or group” and which could exacerbate “existing inequalities.” En vogue mitigation efforts like mass tree plantings (afforestation), which can threaten biodiversity and local populations, were among the possible “maladaptive” mitigation measures evaluated. As the authors wrote, “the most serious emerging conflicts are between land-based approaches to mitigation and the protection of biodiversity.” Adaptation projects that don’t “consider adverse outcomes for different groups,” they add, “can lead to maladaptation, increasing exposure to risks, marginalising people from certain socio-economic or livelihood groups, and exacerbating inequity.” This, in turn, could contribute to the sorts of conflicts described by SSP3. Reckless “green” development and additional warming could fuel low-intensity local and regional violence in places already experiencing various kinds of economic distress, or threats to water access, for instance.

Climate financing from wealthy governments was already scant in a period of historic low interest rates. Though anticipated Fed and European Central Bank monetary policy tightening may be put on hold due to the situation in Ukraine, adequate adaptation financing doesn’t seem forthcoming. As Western countries turn their attention to domestic cost of living crises and defense spending, states and investors could place even more emphasis on dubious public-private partnerships to fill the gaps, and perhaps on the one area of government that’s been immune to talk of fiscal responsibility: the military. Rich governments, warns geographer Patrick Bigger, research director of the Climate and Community Project, could “use deficits as an excuse not to spend on aid, so the only functional response we’ll have to climate change is with the military. You can characterize this as maladaptive in and of itself, if we’re thinking about responding to low-intensity conflict with more military intervention.”