An Essayist’s Doomed Search for the Normal

Since normalcy is by definition mundane, Christman is not by any means only detained by pressing questions of political, racial, or class-bound self-definition. In the first of two essays professing to advise us on “how to be cultured,” he showcases a richly researched bad-movie aesthetic, particularly when such cinematic misfires lay bare the guiding myths of a bankrupt culture. (“These sorts of movies fascinate me in the way a too-honest idiot does after he’s had three or four drinks,” he confesses.) In the ensuing exploration of middlebrow culture and its discontents, Christman hits upon the key social contract that underwrites our overeager celebration of a “mass culture [that] blends many of the elements of the lowbrow with the dutiful, striving, effortful qualities of middlebrow”—and again insists that the surface appearance of placid consensus about the upending of old aesthetic categories conceals a far deeper distemper in our public life. “We are not all equally in control of our lives, and we are afraid of what becoming so would entail, of the costs of democracy, of the mess of it.” So by a sort of cultural accounting trick, we carry that cost and mess forward, onto to the ledger of symbolic cultural accord:

We are divided by class, race, and gender and united only in being the objects of a ceaseless corporate effort to accomplish our commodification. Having lost the economic battle to economic and political elites, we celebrate, again and again, our victory over the mostly imaginary cultural elite that would scorn us for watching 90-Day Fiancé. What you can’t do practically, you do symbolically, until it becomes a neurosis.

The unfortunate truth is that part of being passably normal in today’s America involves making sense of things like QAnon, to say nothing of the routinized cruelties of race, class, and protectionist patriarchy.

The same deft attendance to the deep tensions and unresolved conflicts that infuse our cultural preferences serves Christman well in his two-part exploration of faith; his close reading of contemporary fundamentalist thought is itself worth the price of admission. From the foundational body of cultural grievances that make up the fundamentalist social agenda (“Fundamentalists are lonely in a crowd that consists largely of themselves”) to the scarcely concealed racial animus in the movement’s militant breed of Kulturkampf (“they have inherited the southern, post-Civil War resentment, the terror that one is about to be reconstructed out of existence”), Christman’s analysis bristles with incisive and well-earned insight. (It helps in no small part, I think, that Christman is himself a believer, and so is exceptionally attuned to the willful derogation and perversion of his own lived faith.)

In discussing the movement’s unhinged brand of nominalism—the fetishized attention to hidden significations of commonplace utterances and profane forms of artistic expression—Christman brings the skill furnished by his day job as a writing professor at the University of Michigan to the unspooling fundamentalist assault on commonsense linguistic meaning. This deep hermeneutics of cultural suspicion has converged with the contemporary fundamentalist movement’s obsessive quest to identify and damn a shifting cast of die-hard cultural enemies to “take on baroque proportions,” Christman writes: