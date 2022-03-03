An Essayist’s Doomed Search for the Normal

It’s debatable whether the twentieth century was in fact the century of the self, as an influential documentary had it, but there’s little question that the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a bout of acute self-isolation—which, at least in the consumer cultures of the West, opened on to a predictable turn toward self-involvement. Even amid the overlapping derangements of Trumpism, vaccine denialism, and racialized political impunity, a pronounced, if in large part involuntary, strain of domestic inwardness held fast. Sourdough bread-making was revived, and lovingly documented on social media, in a weird simulacrum of a frontier-style can-do spirit. The already robust market for TV-streamed entertainment—reliably steeped in glibly nihilistic comedy stylings and casual true-crime mayhem—took a surprising detour into feel-good uplift and self-help bromides, with award-winning fare like Ted Lasso and the last season of Schitt’s Creek. It made a certain intuitive sense that, well into the pandemic’s second year, Time magazine designated Elon Musk—an individualist of the first rank who wove together many of the most toxic brands of libertarian self-help into a cosmos-conquering grift—its 2021 person of the year.

Essayist Phil Christman introduces his new collection of essays, How to Be Normal, with an evocation of the malaise-ridden DIY mood. “There was such a default of reliable information during the pandemic that even highly conscientious and informed people had to string together a Personal Safety Regime as eccentric and individualized as a late Godard film,” he writes, in both a fitting summation of his plainspoken-yet-urbane sensibility and an early indication that this anthology is anything but an earnest life-improving self-help manual. Indeed, he observes, the chief lesson of the pandemic’s many trials is that “there is no normal to get back to anymore.… We are ruled, locally, nationally and internationally, by greedy and silly people, to such an extent that the planet itself is altered, on a massive scale, from year to year, in accordance with their whims.”

So in lieu of offering a user-friendly roster of readily digestible advice on how to get by, How to Be Normal focuses instead on the trials of maintaining a sense of coherent experience, historical continuity, and the like amid conditions of randomized oblivion, wherein “statistical probability reaches down like a giant and swats us and our loved ones away.” Throughout this collection, Christman deftly breaks down the real-world stakes of survival amid chronic conditions of rampaging greed and silliness—and in so doing, makes it clear that, even if the vanished shade of normalcy will never return for us, we are still charged with waging daily battles against the random cruelty of American life as we’ve come to know it. In a host of grimly besieged arenas of public life, from religion and race to mass culture and masculinity, Christman charts a frank and fearless guide for the perplexed, the battered, the exhausted, and the outraged.