Biden Was Spot On: The Meat Monopoly Is Real and Insidious

The first option is to leave well enough alone and trust that innovative entrepreneurs will overthrow existing monopolies. This approach is associated with the Harvard economist Joseph Schumpeter (1883-1950), and it’s what the U.S. government has mostly done since the Reagan administration. As the statistics on beef and poultry and pork demonstrate, it doesn’t work (which may explain its appeal to Republicans and the more pro-business Democrats). Even when existing monopolies get overthrown (as, for instance, in the early 1980s when Microsoft displaced IBM in the nascent personal-computer market), you typically just end up with a new monopoly.

The second option is to try to tame monopolies through strict regulation and government planning. This approach is associated with the corporate liberalism advanced by the economists Adolph Berle (1895-1971), who was one of President Franklin Roosevelt’s more influential brain trusters, and John Kenneth Galbraith (1908-2006), best known as a popular author of the 1950s and 1960s. It was the dominant approach during the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, and it inspires nostalgia among people like me who worry about the post-1979 trend toward growing income inequality, which reversed the previous half-century trend of incomes becoming more equal, or at least not becoming less so. The industrial monopolies in question were unionized, and the unions were powerful enough to extract, as part of an informal tripartite arrangement with management and the government, wage gains commensurate with productivity increases. A significant drawback to corporate liberalism was regulatory capture, by which the federal government acquired difficulty distinguishing industry’s interest from the public interest on matters like air and water pollution. Corporate liberalism died with the deindustrialization trend that started in the late 1970s. (It’s probably not a coincidence that income inequality took off at the same time.)

The third option is to break up the monopolies by bringing antitrust lawsuits against them. This approach is associated with Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis (1856-1941) and the Progressive Era. It was de-emphasized starting in the late 1930s and eviscerated starting with the Reagan administration.

Today, the Schumpeter approach is a fantasy and the Berle-Galbraith approach is very hard to make work because the monopolies in question are typically nonunion (and, in the case of the meat oligopoly, they can bully not only employees but also the ranchers and farmers who supply them with cattle, pigs, and chickens).