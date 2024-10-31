Move Over, JD Vance. Trump Has a New, Even Weirder Running Mate.

Elon Musk jumps on stage pic.twitter.com/ox6jyTrseH — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2024

More substantively, Musk has been dogged by a number of stories showing him to be a off-putting creep. An advocate for procreation, Musk has reportedly offered several women—including Robert F. Kennedy’s former running mate tech billionaire Nicole Shanahan—his sperm to conceive children. More recently, it was reported that he has bought a large compound in Texas to house his many children (the press has confirmed at least 11) and their mothers. At the same time, every day brings a flood of Musk’s bad, racist, unfunny, and deeply stupid tweets—many, if not most, of which contain easily debunked misinformation.



Theoretically, Musk is bringing the entrepreneurial know-how that has helped him build several innovative companies to the campaign. In practice, the results are rather different. Musk’s companies seem to do better when he takes less of an active interest them—X, the social network he obsesses over, is by far the least successful—and his work overseeing the Trump campaign’s get out the vote operation suggest that might be true when it comes to politics too. In Nevada, Musk’s efforts are going well, thanks in part to his hands-off approach and decision to hire Chris Carr, a well-respected veteran of Silver State politics. Elsewhere, things are going much less smoothly. On Wednesday, Wired reported that door knockers employed by Musk were often put in hostile situations, sometimes duped into working for Trump, and generally unprepared for the work that they were doing. “I think it’s what happens when you let a bunch of grifters take over,” one Trump source told the magazine. “Shit is always gonna produce shit.”

Musk’s greatest liability, however, comes from the fact that he often says exactly what he believes. Many of these beliefs—particularly when they come about immigrants—are deeply racist , though these are, at least, also aligned with Trump’s core campaign message, which is that Central American immigrants are “invading” the country and destroying it, with the encouragement and assistance of the Democratic Party. But Trumpism has been as successful as it has been in part because it’s remarkably vague in other areas, particularly on Trump’s policies toward entitlements and, to a lesser extent, the economy. But Musk, touting his efforts to make the country more “efficient,” has spent the closing days of the race basically boasting about his intention to destroy the economy and end Social Security and Medicare as we know them.



“We have to reduce spending to live within our means,” Musk said during a virtual town hall last week. “And, you know, that necessarily involves some temporary hardship, but it will ensure long-term prosperity.” This wasn’t a gaffe. Musk has hammered this point in recent days.