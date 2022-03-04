What, Exactly, Do Republicans Find So Troubling About Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Any nominee is expected to receive scrutiny, particularly from the party not in power in the White House. But too many are willing to use race to drive fear. Our experiences differ, and experience shapes our understanding of the facts and how decisions will play out for real people. That matters if we are to see our constitutional rights protected. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the only woman on the court when the case of a 13-year-old girl who had been strip-searched in an Arizona school came before it. Some of the justices were minimizing the girl’s lasting humiliation. Ginsberg voiced her concern for the girl’s well-being. She later told USA Today that her male colleagues “have never been a 13-year-old girl.” They were not intentionally insensitive, but they didn’t know what they didn’t know.

Perhaps it is for this reason that we have a history of bipartisan support for historic nominees, as journalist Sophia Nelson has pointed out. In 1967 Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice, received 32 Republican votes. In 1981 Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman, received unanimous support from Democrats. Even Sonia Sotomayor, who came along in our more polarized time and who was excoriated by some for talking about “wise Latinas,” received nine Republican votes. That was 2009. In 2022, we are hoping for two or three, for a nominee who deserves bipartisan support for her credentials, intelligence, experience, integrity, and compassion.

In terms of qualifications to sit on the Supreme Court, we have always had many more qualified people of all backgrounds than seats they can fill. But that has not produced a more representative court. We have differing perspectives on how far the United States has come on equality. One thing that should trouble us, no matter our perspective: Out of 114 Supreme Court justices in our nation’s history, all but seven have been white men. No Black woman has ever been nominated to the Supreme Court, and only about 3 percent of sitting federal judges are Black women. Unless we were to believe that no Black women has ever been qualified, a view that falls within the formal definition of racism, then we have to examine why qualified Black women are not considered.

Book learning and job experience are part of the background that we examine for qualifications. We also look for integrity and a temperament for the bench. If we were hearing legitimate questions about any of these, I would not call my concern a double standard. But in this case, the concerns raised go more directly to projecting assumptions about Jackson that have little to do with these legitimate areas of inquiry.