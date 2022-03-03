Welcome to the Supreme Court’s Phantom Docket

The federal government strongly urged the justices to resist the urge to decide the case now. The companies and the states, the Justice Department noted, “are not currently subject to any federal greenhouse-gas restrictions” and there is “substantial uncertainty about the contours of the upcoming EPA rule.” In short, the department said, they “ask the Court to pronounce on the validity of hypothetical regulatory provisions that the agency might—but very well might not—adopt.” In other words, an advisory opinion that would nonetheless be binding on the EPA.

West Virginia v. EPA isn’t the only case on the court’s phantom docket these days. Last week I wrote about the justices’ decision to take up 303 Social v. Elenis, a case with major implications for LGBT rights in particular and anti-discrimination laws in general. A Christian web designer in Colorado is suing the state’s civil rights commission to block it from enforcing a state law that forbids companies from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation. Citing her faith, she argued that the law would compel her to make wedding websites for same-sex couples.

This isn’t unfamiliar terrain for the Supreme Court. It previously considered a similar case in 2018 on the relationship between religious freedom and LGBT rights. But this version of the case is striking for the exceptionally low real-world stakes. The plaintiff has never designed wedding websites before, has never been asked to design one for a same-sex couple, and has never been sanctioned by the state civil-rights commission for doing so. Her injury, so to speak, is entirely hypothetical. And while there is no reason to doubt the sincerity of her beliefs, there is also no evidence that they are being abridged or denied in any way at the moment. She may still give the Supreme Court an opportunity to radically reshape the scope of anti-discrimination laws—a feat perhaps made more palatable when there is no discriminated-against party who could speak up.

It’s important to not paint with too broad of a brush here. Legal activists from across the political spectrum often use test cases that intentionally challenge a law or regulation in the hope of getting a court to overturn it. They can range from the gay and lesbian couples in Obergefell v. Hodges that sought marriage equality to the retired police officer in D.C. v. Heller who couldn’t keep a non-disassembled handgun in his home for self-defense. Those cases have stakes that go beyond an abstract legal ruling and a weight that can justify a court’s intervention.