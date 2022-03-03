Welcome to the Supreme Court’s Phantom Docket

The case is nominally about an Obama-era rule known as the Clean Power Plan, or CPP, which sought to regulate carbon emissions from power plants. The Supreme Court blocked it from taking effect in 2016 during an earlier legal challenge, and the Trump administration nixed it in 2019 in favor of its own policy, the Affordable Clean Energy, or ACE, Rule. After more litigation, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out the ACE Rule and restored the CPP. The Biden administration says it won’t bring back the CPP and instead plans to write an all-new policy to replace both the Obama-era and Trump-era rules.



That should be the end of it, right? In theory, the Supreme Court generally hears cases where one party injures another in some way and the court has a way to remedy the claim. By requiring the court to only hear “cases and controversies,” the Constitution implicitly forbids it from issuing advisory opinions with no stakes and no consequences. With neither the ACE Rule nor the CPP taking effect, there is no injury for anybody to resolve—and, perhaps, no legal standing to challenge it. But the companies and the states that are suing the EPA still argued that the court should resolve the issue. It will probably come up again in the future, they said, and there’s no sense waiting around for the lengthy regulatory process to unfold to rule against it.

“It may thus be 2025 (or later) before the Court could next provide much-needed clarity,” the states estimated for the court in their petition. “Yet taking up the issue now would put a definitive resolution in reach no later than June 2022—allowing EPA to propose a rule on a similar timeframe as the CPP rulemaking, but this time with certainty in its legal footing.” (Again, the “certainty” they seek is the EPA’s inability to do it at all.) West Virginia Solicitor General Lindsay See put their reasoning even more succinctly at oral arguments. “Standing is no reason to avoid the merits,” she told the justices.