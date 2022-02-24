Make No Mistake—Russia Has Already Lost This War

Beyond the borders of Ukraine, Putin’s disastrous decision will reverberate for years to come. Tough international sanctions are coming, and Russia’s economy (and the Russian people) will pay a price. So too will the Russian oligarch elite, who will likely find that their ability to jet off to London or the French Riviera or move their money to safe harbors around the world will be severely constrained.

But even worse will be the hit to Moscow’s international reputation. Russia is now a pariah state and its leader persona non grata. There will be no summit meetings with Western leaders in Putin’s future; and certainly no attendance at international conferences. So long as Putin remains in charge, Russia will be on the outside looking in when it comes to being a member in good standing of the international community.

Of course, there is one notable exception to the international umbrage being thrown at Putin: the former president of the United States and leading contender for the 2024 Republican nomination. In remarks over the past several days, Donald Trump has called Putin’s moves “savvy” and an “act of genius.” His acolytes in the Republican Party have blamed President Biden for the Russian decision to invade. Biden is working to assemble and maintain an international coalition to oppose Putin’s moves and impose sanctions on Moscow. Meanwhile he’s being undercut at home by the same group of Republicans who successfully shielded Trump from accountability after he was caught trying to hold military assistance to Ukraine hostage to his political ambitions.

Unfortunately, it is far from clear that they will pay a significant political price for their actions.