One problem with this approach is that the oil and gas sector already receives extraordinarily generous subsidies, estimated at around $20 billion per year. So far those subsidies haven’t produced energy independence in either Europe or the U.S., given oil is a fundamentally global commodity over which the U.S. has limited control. Those subsidies have, however, helped produce huge profits for oil and gas companies.



There’s a basic mismatch between what producers can or are willing to do and the expectation that U.S. oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) will deliver either energy security to Europe, or lower prices at home. Infrastructure to deliver U.S. LNG to Europe remains limited, and would take years to come online. U.S. oil is being produced at or near capacity, and expects steady but by no means explosive growth in the short-term. And the U.S. has very few tools to ramp up production even if there was more room to do so.

In a press briefing held in advance of CERAWeek, which kicked off Monday morning in Houston, a senior Department of Energy official said the administration was eager to see more production but that, ultimately, “These are private sector decisions. We would think and hope that $115 per barrel is an incentive,” the official said. “We need to have transparent, well functioning markets. The price incentive is there. These companies are making record profits.”

Major U.S. drillers, meanwhile, don’t seem eager to increase production: High prices generally translate to high profits, and shale drillers trying to get back in investors’ good graces after years of hemorrhaging cash are looking toward longer term stability on their balance sheets. Pioneer Natural Resources chief Scott Sheffield poured some cool water on the notion that a dramatic uptick in production was in the offing, telling the Financial Times last week that any growth plans were on a two to three year timeline and that it would take “six to eight months to get first production.” He suggested recently that $200 per gallon prices wouldn’t change their mind, either.