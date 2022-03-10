Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elise Slotkin has introduced the American Energy for Europe Act. The bill would direct the Department of Energy to spend $500 million on (among other measures) issuing “grants, loans, or loan guarantees to carry out projects that can reduce an allied European country’s reliance on natural gas, petroleum, or nuclear fuel produced in Russia.” Though the bill doesn’t specify particular investments and could fund renewables—it vests decision-making authority with the DOE—some of that money could flow to oil and gas producers. Centrist pundits, including Fareed Zakaria, have said the White House should “help more with the financing of liquefied natural gas, so that it can be sent to Europe.”

One problem with this approach is that the oil and gas sector already receives extraordinarily generous subsidies, estimated at around $20 billion per year. So far those subsidies haven’t produced energy independence in either Europe or the U.S., given oil is a fundamentally global commodity over which the U.S. has limited control. Those subsidies have, however, helped produce huge profits for oil and gas companies.



There’s a basic mismatch between what producers can or are willing to do and the expectation that U.S. oil and liquefied natural gas will deliver either energy security to Europe or lower prices at home. Infrastructure to deliver U.S. liquified natural gas to Europe remains limited, and would take years to come online. U.S. oil is being produced at or near capacity, and expects steady but by no means explosive growth in the short-term. And the U.S. has very few tools to ramp up production even if there was more room to do so.