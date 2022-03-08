The No-Fly Zone Risk: What If Russia Doesn’t Back Down?

NATO countries are already funneling arms to Ukraine, which one might say makes us a participant in the war. But Rachel Rizzo, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, who is on the other side of the debate than some of her colleagues (she did not sign the letter), points out that such assistance is not new. “We’ve been sending arms to Ukraine for a long time,” she says. The U.S. delivered $60 million in arms to Ukraine last year alone. What is new is the speed and scale of assistance—when President Joe Biden approved a $350 million military aid package to Ukraine in late February, 70 percent of it was delivered in less than a week. But Rizzo observes that while Putin has called the West’s delivery of weapons to Ukraine a “hostile act,” he didn’t call it an act of war. Conversely, he said that a no-fly zone would make whoever implemented it a party to the conflict.

Even if a no-fly zone miraculously didn’t lead to direct war, it would significantly escalate a conflict that is already dangerously intensifying with no clear pathways for de-escalation. The sanctions are unprecedentedly harsh, turning Russia into the most sanctioned country in the world, and NATO countries continue to send arms to Ukraine. For all this, Russia shows no signs of abandoning its assault. “The West and Russia may now be entering into the terminal stages of an insecurity spiral—a series of mutually destabilizing choices—which could end in tragedy, producing a larger European conflagration even if it doesn’t go nuclear,” write Emma Ashford and Joshua Shrifinson in a new Foreign Affairs piece.

There are small hopeful signs that offer a potential way forward. “We are seeing some movement on de-escalation,” says Rizzo. Zelenskiy recently said that with NATO being unwilling to accept Ukraine as a member state at the current time, he might offer a “cooling down” period on pushing to join the alliance. In addition, he said there’s room to negotiate over Crimea, which Putin has claimed for Russia; and over Luhansk and Donetsk, which Russia’s leader says should be recognized as independent states. But Russia has also demanded that Ukraine end military action, which would mean abandoning the means for the robust self-defense it has displayed. Such a demand is unlikely to be heeded unless it’s done under duress.

Since the war is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, Russia will cause more human devastation in the coming days and probably weeks. The urge to find ways to protect Ukrainians will only grow. But any initiatives that depend on Russians following U.S. or NATO red lines stand a good chance of leading to more suffering. “I understand the desire and the logic [of a no-fly zone], it makes sense,” said Rizzo. “But it could lead to more death and more destruction for people on the ground.” Setting up any initiatives that depend on Russia following NATO’s declarations of humanitarian intent and observing our red lines are deeply risky endeavors. Said Ogla Oliker: “What happens if they don’t suddenly back down?”