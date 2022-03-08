The No-Fly Zone Risk: What If Russia Doesn’t Back Down?

Evelyn Farkas, a Pentagon official in the Obama administration and one of the letter’s signatories, says that it came about after a group of experts discussing the issue privately decided to go public. They did so through the Atlantic Council, a D.C. think tank with ties to many of the signatories. “This is about not taking any options off the table; we’re looking to save lives in the short term,” Farkas said. Since Russia has violated the ceasefire it signed with Ukraine, there has to be a way of making sure civilians are protected: “We can’t just have a ceasefire, that has to be a way for us to enforce it.” The Russians fight dirty in war, she says, and they won’t act with moral decency unless they are forced.

But the Atlantic Council–organized plan depends on Russia obeying NATO’s instructions to avoid the area it has declared off-limits. There is no backup plan in case Russia disobeys. Even if NATO doesn’t seek direct confrontation with Russian forces—who are part of a military with the world’s most numerous nuclear weapons—we will be dramatically increasing our chances of getting one. Should Russian President Vladimir Putin send a bomber flying into the no-fly zone—or should one fly there accidentally or without authorization—NATO will be obliged to shoot it down, killing Russians directly when the country is at war. “I don’t see how you limit an operation which depends on another party not flying into your airspace,” said Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Asia at the International Crisis Group. “You might have to take a Russian plane out, and then: Congratulations, it’s a war.” Experts at Princeton University conducted a simulation to determine how mutual escalation could lead to nuclear war between Russia and the United States, and they estimated that more than 90 million people would die in such an exchange.

Farkas has an answer to that claim. “Putin doesn’t want a war with NATO, it would be incredibly reckless for him to go war with NATO,” she said. And if his aircraft did enter NATO-controlled airspace, it would show that Russia is intent on starting a military conflict. “If they are that far gone, there is going to be war with NATO anyway,” she said. If Russia’s threshold for war with NATO is so low that establishing a no-fly zone is sufficient for it to fight, a conflict is inevitable. Implementing a no-fly zone would “absolutely not” be an escalatory act, Farkas added. “It’s a humanitarian act.”