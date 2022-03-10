How Aggressive Sanctions Against Putin and Russia Over Ukraine Could Backfire

In addition, the U.S. and the West need to continue providing off-ramps to war, even if right now Moscow clearly has no interest in taking them. Engaging diplomatically and providing potentially face-saving moves for Putin is critical. Putin appears to be disinclined to end the war, but perhaps he will reach the point when he feels he has no other choice. Providing him the opportunity to do so is essential—as distasteful as it might seem.

If Putin doesn’t hear the West’s message that there is a path out from under sanctions, perhaps others around him will—and decide to take matters into their own hands. No one should be Pollyannish about the potential consequences of regime change in Russia (they have tended to go poorly in the past), but moving Putin off the stage might be the only hope for ending the war. To the extent the U.S. can make clear to the Russian elite, military, and the Russian people that it is Putin’s stubbornness that is responsible for their plight, the better. But, unfortunately, that too is likely a slim possibility.

The reality of the situation in Ukraine is that there are no good options. Pressuring Russia is undoubtedly the right thing to do, but it brings with it awful consequences for millions of innocent people. The international community has little choice but to remain resolute, while at the same time seeking to alleviate the pain it is causing and making every possible effort to push Russia off the path it’s taken.