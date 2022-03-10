How Aggressive Sanctions Against Putin and Russia Over Ukraine Could Backfire

Such attitudes are understandable, but they don’t get Ukraine any closer to an end to hostilities. In general, sanctions are rarely effective at ending military assaults and, so far, they don’t appear to have fazed Putin. Indeed, his response to what he labels “economic warfare” waged by the West has been to ramp up the viciousness of the actual war in Ukraine.



More important, sanctions are not intended to punish. Their purpose is to change behavior. As angry as we might be over Putin’s war, we shouldn’t lose sight of the bigger picture. Stopping the war must come first.

Sanctions can have the perverse effect of increasing the lethality of a conflict.

Indeed, sanctions can have the perverse effect of increasing the lethality of a conflict. As Erik Sand and Suzanne Freeman wrote this week in War on the Rocks, “Economic pressure can lead states at war to adopt riskier strategies, often involving escalation.” They point to the example of crippling prewar U.S. sanctions against Japan, particularly an oil and gas embargo lodged in August 1941 against Tokyo. As the sanctions began to take a toll and sparked a domestic backlash, the country’s leaders decided that they must do something. Unwilling to end their military adventurism, they chose instead to go to war the with the U.S. and bomb the American fleet in Pearl Harbor, even though few inside the Japanese government believed they could prevail in the conflict.

While Putin may be able to weather a domestic backlash—and likely by increasing repressive measures—his citizens will pay a hefty price. In the short term, millions of Russians may lose their jobs and be unable to feed their families. From a long-term perspective, the damage could be even more severe. Foreign direct investment in Russia will likely dry up. Many educated and affluent Russians will abandon ship, creating a further brain drain. Putin’s efforts to modernize the Russian economy will be stopped dead in their tracks.