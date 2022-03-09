The U.S. Bans Russian Oil. Big Energy Shrugs.

The oil ban is a relatively easy measure, as Banks and several other CERAWeek attendees pointed out, because Russian oil is a drop in the bucket in the country’s oil supply. Reaction to the announcement at the conference was accordingly muted. At a panel on the outlook for oil markets (“Turbulence or stability?”) ConocoPhillips Chief Economist Helen Currie offered a measured assessment. While it’s “the right thing to do policywise,” she said, “I don’t think it makes that big of a difference,” specifically citing U.S. refiners that have already started “self-sanctioning” by looking to buy crude from elsewhere.

That picture could be much more serious for Europe. The EU is more dependent on Russian oil imports, and hasn’t joined the U.S. and U.K in their ban. Russia deciding to cut off the taps, however, could throw energy markets worldwide into chaos. Sober analysis in the industry’s own research teams and outside of them suggest the U.S. could produce an additional 900,000 barrels per day this year and a similar increase in 2023—well below the roughly 4 million barrels per day that could come offline should Russia opt for cutting off supplies to Europe. As S&P Global Executive Director Aaron Brady put it on the same panel, “Russia is irreplaceable.”

A futile attempt to replace Russian fossil fuels with American ones could still be profitable for American drillers, though, especially given the quick-setting consensus in Washington that policy should encourage drillers to pump as much as possible. “We should be boosting [energy production] all around the world and in the United States and we should be invested in moving toward clean energy, as well,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CNBC from Houston, echoing carefully-honed talking points from the CEOs that have taken the stage so far. “We want to see increased supply,” she added, before encouraging companies to drill more.

More than ever, the Biden administration’s conception of what counts as “clean” energy includes methane gas. This wasn’t a foregone conclusion, given mounting evidence that methane gas is extremely damaging: The International Energy Agency recently found that methane emissions—84 times as potent as carbon dioxide over the short run—are 70 percent underreported. (As one attendee who works on monitoring industry methane emissions told me in confidence, “That’s generous.”) But in his opening remarks on Monday, International Climate Envoy John Kerry said that the administration “is committed to an all-of-the-above transition.”