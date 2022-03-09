The U.S. Bans Russian Oil. Big Energy Shrugs.

Casey Merriman, an analyst at the industry research firm Energy Intelligence, relayed a conversation she had with one industry executive at the conference about fossil fuel divestment, the movement begun by climate activists as a means to get their college endowments off coal, oil, and gas, which has since extended to major pension funds and other institutional investors. “In some ways,” he told her, “our industry has already seen a divestment. It was investors just leaving us because we weren’t good stewards of capital. We destroyed returns.… It was self-inflicted.” Currently, while ExxonMobil and Chevron can and are funding new production off their own massive balance sheets, investors are demanding other oil and gas companies pursue slower and steadier growth than the binges of the shale revolution, as well as fat payouts in the form of eye-watering dividends and stock buybacks.



The industry’s decade-plus of ill health is why analysts and level-headed insiders are less hyped than lobbyists and centrist pundits about the prospect of a new U.S. energy renaissance swooping in to save Europe. Besides financing troubles, the industry is afflicted by the same supply chain chaos hobbling other sectors. Bottlenecks aren’t coming from the draconian imposition of federal policy so much as an inability to get sand and qualified workers. And new infrastructure won’t come online for years. The math just doesn’t add up. The excitement palpable in Houston this week, therefore, is that this crisis has enabled previously impossible conversations and deals to lock in fossil fuel contracts and infrastructure. The industry is inking perhaps one last round of lucrative deals before attention eventually shifts back to impending climate disaster.

The headwinds that were present before Putin’s invasion aren’t going away. And while turmoil in Europe could lock in new fossil fuel projects, it could also hasten the move away from them. This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced his government would be spending $220 billion on climate priorities, as Europe aims to slash dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds this year. And among the quickest things policymakers here could do for Ukraine—faster certainly than building new liquefied natural gas terminals, as Scholz has also pledged—would be to start reducing domestic energy demand, allowing energy efficiency gains to free up more space for existing, modestly growing production to get to where it’s needed.