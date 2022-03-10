We Must Defend Democracy in Ukraine—and Win It at Home Too

Critics of my argument might hold up the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act—the official name for the bipartisan infrastructure deal Congress passed in the fall. After all, wasn’t it proof that Americans can still come together to solve our problems? Don’t get me wrong, it’s a fine bill. But if the best we can do is fix our crumbling roads—if our aspirations literally can’t get off the ground—it’s more an indictment than a sign of hope.

And yet the bravery of the Ukrainian people should offer us hope here at home. Americans have watched transfixed as they’ve repelled the Russian onslaught—as they’ve stood up for their democracy. It’s forced millions of Americans to confront the ugly endgame of fascistic autocracy up close, to digest its human costs. Those of us who believe in democracy and all the values that come with it—the right to self-determination, the rule of law, the respect for free speech—must press our advantage now.

The Biden administration has done an admirable job leading the democratic world against Putin’s thuggery. By narrating Putin’s path to invasion in real time, Biden was able to rob him of any element of surprise, priming the world to act soon after the invasion. But the president and his team cannot forget the war for democracy at home. In that respect, they must also work to prove democracy’s value in delivering for its people. The childhood tax credit, meaningful climate legislation that frees us from our dependency on oil and gas (let alone foreign oil and gas), home and community-based care, and of course, voting rights, would be great places to start. Ukrainians are giving everything in the fight for democracy; let us prove that our democracy can still deliver something.

