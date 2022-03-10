We Must Defend Democracy in Ukraine—and Win It at Home Too

To date, federal legislative efforts to protect the rights of millions to vote have been impotent. They are an object lesson in a deeper, more insidious threat to our democracy: our incapacity to solve problems for our people. Rather, the rules of our politics mute the power of the majority for the will of the minority. There’s the minoritarian nature of Senate representation itself, or the filibuster rule, which holds it hostage to its own minority. Then there’s the packing of the Supreme Court with committed partisans.

Never mind the ways that the Supreme Court’s disastrous Citizens United vs. FEC decision destroyed the firewall between corporate power and political power. By interpreting money as speech, protected under the First Amendment, and corporations as people, protected by the Fourteenth, it ushered billions of dollars of corporate money into our democratic process. Since Citizens United, the proportion of electioneering spending by outside groups created specifically to legally launder corporate money into “political speech” has boomed.

The consequence has been accelerating inequality. The median earner in the U.S. has watched her wages stagnate over the past several decades as the wealth and power of the country’s richest has exploded. Over the course of the pandemic the country’s billionaires made a staggering $2.1 trillion.

Critics of my argument might hold up the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act—the official name for the bipartisan infrastructure deal Congress passed in the fall. After all, wasn’t it proof that Americans can still come together to solve our problems? Don’t get me wrong, it’s a fine bill. But if the best we can do is fix our crumbling roads—if our aspirations literally can’t get off the ground—it’s more an indictment than a sign of hope.