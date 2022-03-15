Republicans’ Wildly Cynical and Slightly Ignorant Support for a No-Fly Zone

Ukrainian officials have been calling for a no-fly zone for some time, an unsurprising ask given Russia’s aerial bombardment of the country over the past three weeks. Ukraine can’t repel the invasion without NATO’s help. But these officials also acknowledge the likely repercussions. “We are calling on the West to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine,” Andriy Yermak, who serves as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief-of staff, wrote in a recent New York Times op-ed. “We recognize that this would be a serious escalation in the war and that it could bring NATO into direct conflict with Russia. But we firmly believe that Russia won’t stop at just Ukraine, which would potentially drag NATO into this conflict anyway.” In other words, World War III is coming no matter what, so we may as well kick it off now.



Politics, not foreign policy is likely driving the right’s growing calls for a no-fly zone. President Biden’s approval rating has, after a long decline, begun to inch upward, thanks in large part to his handling of the invasion of Ukraine. In this arena, Biden has largely done what he said he would do as a candidate: Engaging allies to pressure Russia to back down while refusing to commit American troops. The early sanctions placed on Russia by America and its European allies have been crushing, though it’s still far too soon to say if they’ve worked.



When Russia’s invasion began, Republicans argued that Putin had not done so earlier because he was scared of Trump, whereas Biden is a doddering old fool who scares no one. “There’s no doubt that weakness leads to war,” Mast tweeted on February 24. “Putin once said the collapse of the Soviet empire was the ‘greatest geopolitical catastrophe’ of the past century for Russia. For America, President Biden may be the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of this century.”



Such talking points largely fell flat, not least because Trump spent his entire political career sucking up to Putin and was impeached for withholding military aid to Ukraine. So now some Republicans are trying a new tack. Criticizing Biden for not establishing a no-fly zone is a more specific charge than simply calling him a weakling—a tangible thing that the president could be doing in Ukraine but isn’t.

