Amazon Misses Trump, Badly

Did Amazon really imagine that smoother sailing lay ahead after Joe Biden took office last year? According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, chronicling the company’s increasingly pugilistic approach to dealing with politicians, regulators, and bureaucrats in Washington D.C., it indeed seems to be the case that the firm believed the change in administration was going to be a boon. Turns out, no!

In fairness, Amazon’s optimism wasn’t unrealistic. Democrats have historically been kind to tech companies, turning a blind eye as they gobbled up market share and grew into behemoths. Even as Amazon wiped out small businesses, engaged in ruthless tactics, and reached near monopoly status in its original stomping grounds (the publishing industry), the bipartisan consensus was that it—like the other tech giants—was at worst benign and at best a sign of America’s innovative might. Jay Carney, the company’s spokesperson, had previously done a stint as Barack Obama’s press secretary and was seen as being close to many figures inside the administration.



And hey, Donald Trump was out of office. For years, Trump had publicly attacked Amazon, threatening it with vaguely-stated antitrust actions. “We are looking at [antitrust] very seriously,” Trump said in a November 2018 interview with Axios. “Look, that doesn’t mean we’re doing it, but we’re certainly looking and I think most people surmise that, I would imagine.” In several tweets, he accused the company of not paying taxes (this has often been true!); of taking advantage of the Postal Service, which gave it an unfair advantage (this is also arguably true); and in some cases of violating antitrust laws.

