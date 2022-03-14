Amazon Misses Trump, Badly

And hey, Donald Trump was out of office. For years, Trump had publicly attacked Amazon, threatening it with vaguely stated antitrust actions. “We are looking at [antitrust] very seriously,” Trump said in a November 2018 interview with Axios. “Look, that doesn’t mean we’re doing it, but we’re certainly looking and I think most people surmise that, I would imagine.” In several tweets, he accused the company of not paying taxes (this has often been true!); of taking advantage of the Postal Service, which gave it an unfair advantage (this is also arguably true); and in some cases of violating antitrust laws.



But Trump was never actually particularly serious about going after Amazon. He had broad tools at his disposal to do so—he could have nominated people to the USPS board of governors with a writ to renegotiate with the company or, for that matter, appointed antitrust hawks to key positions at the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission. He didn’t. Instead, this was typical Trump bluster: all bark and no bite. In typical Trump fashion, petty revenge was the driver of his occasional threats, rooted in the fact that he frequently received negative coverage from The Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon founder—and until very recently CEO—Jeff Bezos.



It’s true that there has lately been no small amount of antitrust chatter from right-wing circles, but much of that is still rhetorical and useless. Conservatives have focused on monopolistic (or, in Amazon’s case, monopsonistic) tech firms for the purposes of wrapping them into culture-war complaints—overhyped free speech issues and bogus accusations of censorship. Instead, the real energy for meaningful reform and antitrust scrutiny, based in corporate power and its impact on labor and markets, has come from Democrats. Biden’s appointments to key posts in the Department of Justice and, particularly, the FTC reflect a keen interest in advancing antitrust causes.

