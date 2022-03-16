“There Was Barely a Breath”: How Capitol Hill Reacted to Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Plea for Help

Zelenskiy has transformed himself from a sitcom star and comedian into a wartime president over the span of just a few years. The skill set that catapulted him into power has, in part, made him an effective communicator: He understands the power of the camera and of personal appeal. With addresses like the one to Congress on Wednesday, sporting a shadow of stubble and his now-signature khaki T-shirt, Zelenskiy is redefining what it means to lead a besieged nation.

Senator Chris Coons noted to The New Republic that this marked the third time he had heard from Zelenskiy in recent weeks, following the Munich Security Conference last month and in a zoom call with lawmakers after Russia invaded. “All three of those presentations were emotional, powerful, urgent. But I think today’s was far, far and away the most impactful,” Coons said.

Lawmakers from both parties agreed that it was an effective appeal by Zelenskiy, and in particular having his remarks punctuated by the graphic video of a sort not typically seen in public gatherings in Congress. “You could have heard a pin drop in that room. There was barely a breath,” Senator Richard Blumenthal told The New Republic after the address. Coons said that he “could see an emotional immediate response from the House and Senate members.”