Volodymyr Zelenskiy Used the Power of Images to Sway Congress

Once again, Zelenskiy reminded us that in three agonizing weeks he has become the most inspiring world leader since Nelson Mandela. It has been—to steal a line applied to another actor, Ronald Reagan—the role of a lifetime. Nothing could have prepared this comedian turned unlikely politician for the ordeal of the Russian invasion. Nothing could have prepared anyone to withstand the pummeling from a superpower—and to hold his outgunned nation together by his words, his bravery and his force of example.

Zelenskiy will probably not get his no-fly zone since it carries the risk of NATO dogfights with Russian pilots. But there is a sense that all the hesitancy by Joe Biden to offer Ukraine nearly unlimited military aid is crumbling. In advance of the Zelenskiy speech, the Biden administration signaled that it would be granting another $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine. But that may not be enough. As Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Armed Services Committee who was just in Poland, said after the Zelenskiy speech, “We have an opportunity and obligation to take more forceful action.”

What was impressive is that the Zelenskiy speech was more than just an emotional plea for NATO weapons and protection. The Ukrainian president floated the idea of a global association that he called “U-24, United for Peace.” Designed to supplant the spineless and usually ineffective United Nations, Zelenskiy envisioned “a union of responsible countries that have the strength and consciousness to stop conflicts immediately.”

This is how the idealistic founders of the United Nations in the late 1940s believed that an international organization should act when confronted with aggression. But as Joseph Stalin (who seems, more and more, like Putin’s role model) soon made clear, such a global peace force was impossible as long as the Soviet Union had a veto in the Security Council. Periodically since then, there have been proposals for an international organization of democratic nations that would extend beyond NATO and the European Union.