Fumbling Toward Post-Trumpism With the Conservative Intelligentsia

DeSantis, to Lowry’s mind, is the new and improved post-Trump ideal, someone who uses the former president’s pugilistic approach but for important things, like ostracizing queer children. “He isn’t defending the indefensible; he’s defending the eminently defensible, in fact the unfairly maligned,” Lowry writes, arguing that the bill is merely a defense against a “a cutting-edge progressive cause.” (He doesn’t quite name what that cause is, but it appears to be teaching about gender identity in schools.) “He isn’t dragging anyone through a fight occasioned by his personal failings or dubious practices; he’s standing up for a well-considered conservative initiative,” Lowry argues. Tom Cotton, a charisma-less void whose personal pet project is launching a war with Iran, is also named as another figure who merges “Trumpian populist themes with traditional GOP thinking.” My, my, have we ever come a long way from Against Trump!



On Tuesday, the magazine published a piece by Charles C.W. Cooke, once again arguing that it was time to move on. “Donald Trump? In 2024? Why on earth would conservatives choose that guy?” Cooke continued in this vein, rehashing arguments that have long become readily apparent—though not to most Republicans. “Donald Trump is an extraordinarily selfish man, and he is only too happy to subordinate your interests to his own,” Cooke wrote. “Whatever justification there may have been for picking the ‘lesser of two evils’ in the 2016 or 2020 general election—a justification that was a great deal stronger before Trump refused to accept, and then tried to overturn, the results of the latter—it cannot obtain in 2022,” he continued. To Cooke’s mind, Trump lost the last election to Biden and Kamala Harris—why should conservatives expect things would go differently next year? It’s time to pick a winner, he concludes—and while no one is named, one can assume someone like DeSantis would very much be on the menu.



National Review hasn’t exactly been a bulwark of anti-Trumpism on the right over the last six years. It has repeatedly defended him from attacks from the left. It’s had a strong hand in legitimizing Trump to some on the right and undoubtedly had a hand in convincing conservatives that voting for him was, in fact, the lesser of two evils in 2020. The magazine hates the progressive left more than it does Trump’s authoritarianism, and the result was a muddle in which a president who clearly disdained the rule of law was consistently being presented as the victim of unhinged attacks from the left. (This was Trump’s own view of those attacks, for what it’s worth.)

