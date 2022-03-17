Fumbling Toward Post-Trumpism With the Conservative Intelligentsia

At the same time, Trump’s efforts to overturn the election—and the resulting riot at the Capitol on January 6—were hardly surprising. Trump had been saying that he would question the results of an election he lost for years; it is similarly unsurprising that doing so would lead to violence. This was all eminently predictable long before it came to pass; any effort to denounce Trump from the right that doesn’t contend with the efforts made by magazines like National Review to defend the former president is inherently suspect.



More pressingly, it’s not entirely clear what conservative movement Cooke is speaking to. Cooke asks the question that National Review has never really been able to answer, albeit with a slightly different meaning: “Why on earth would conservatives choose that guy?” But Cooke, like National Review, has never sought a viable answer, instead the magazine has spent the last six years as a kind of glossy Flying Dutchman, wandering from port to port in search of a conservative movement that had long-since ceased to exist.



Similarly, the post-Trump GOP luminaries on offer are decidedly Trumpian, now, not conservative. DeSantis is arguably the most prominent of Trump’s imitators; he remade himself in the then-president’s image in 2017, even going as far as imitating the president’s bizarre gestures and vocal tics, and winning the governorship as a hardcore Trumpist. One could argue that the “Don’t say gay” bill being touted by DeSantis is an extension of the culture wars the right fought in the 1990s in its overt demonization of gay and trans children, but it its un-constitutional overreach is also pure Trump. And DeSantis is hardly alone. Every viable candidate in 2024 has rebuilt themselves in Trump’s image. That may make some of them a lesser evil—or perhaps, less skilled in the former president’s dark arts—but it should hardly be considered an alternative invention, let alone a conservative one. It’s been Trump’s party for years now. It will still be Trump’s party even if someone else wins the 2024 Republican primary. Whatever it is that National Review has convinced itself it stands for now is irrelevant.

