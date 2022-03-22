Is This the End of “America First”?

But Trump’s “America First” works much better as a set of hazy ideological precepts, rather than a detailed foreign policy doctrine. Trump’s isolationist approach—coupled with the argument that we should be pillaging Iraq—was at heart a criticism of the foreign policy dogmas that had ruled post-9/11 Washington DC. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were seen by many as a mistake, but most other candidates still defended at least on them, if often in mealy-mouthed terms. Trump dared, albeit crudely, to attack the forever wars and their architects and tapped into multiple, contradictory types of anger at them: Some were angry we had gone in at all, some were angry we were still there, and others were angry that we hadn’t done more to win. Trump’s mix of isolationism and bombast, which led to him simultaneously arguing that waging these wars were a mistake and war crimes should have been committed to win them, tapped into these sentiments, and left everyone wondering what to take seriously and what to take literally—the high-test xenophobia or the populist hurrahs.



But the politics of those wars have changed as Biden has taken over. They are still viewed as mistakes, but they are more in the rearview mirror than ever before. Though it was botched in its execution and left a humanitarian crisis behind, the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan last summer. Biden announced the conclusion of combat operations in Iraq last December, though 2,500 troops remain in the country. Americans widely view the invasion of Ukraine, meanwhile, as unjust and support aiding Ukraine’s efforts to resist. That effort—unlike the invasion of Iraq—is widely seen as being legitimate and is being supported. And it helps that Biden’s taken the view that Putin is best confronted in concert with allies and institutions rather than further military commitments The fact that our intervention has these reasonable limits makes a difference. American public opinion might have surely shifted in the wrong direction if, for instance, American forces were caught up in the conflict. For the moment, the White House has the upper hand because the response has not been sprawling and chaotic, and that Putin’s actions are so clearly beyond the pale.



But Vance and the other America Firsters never recognized that things might work against them. They essentially started to believe their own bullshit: That Donald Trump was tapping into a deep well of isolationism, rather than simply reflecting frustration with American foreign policy failures. America First will undoubtedly live on, conceivably regaining some traction if ordinary Americans feel that our response to Putin is hitting them in the wallet, but for the moment, it’s clear that it doesn’t hold the sway that many thought that it did—and it seems unlikely to reverse Vance’s electoral fortunes anytime soon.

