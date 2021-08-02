Russian Oligarchs Are Bludgeoning Western Media With Their Wealth

Now Abramovich, who has denied Belton’s claims, has turned to the British court system in the apparent hope of stifling further investigation into his past or the provenance of his funds. He has hired a top-flight British law firm, launching what The Telegraph said “may prove to be the most lucrative libel case in British legal history,” both for the size of the legal teams involved and the rates they charge. It’s also one that “is being seen as a test of England’s libel laws and their impact on investigative journalism,” added The Guardian. Abramovich’s lawyer even admitted as much, saying that the case could be viewed as “an attack on free speech and public interest journalism” (though he naturally disagreed). Still, while British law is especially favorable to powerful interests who want to silence journalists, it’s certainly not the only Western nation where oligarchs have sought to do so. Look no further than the United States, as you’ll see below.

By using their billions-deep pockets to hire the best lawyers and firms, the oligarchs aim to spend journalists and their outlets into submission.

The practice is known as “lawfare.” By using their billions-deep pockets to hire the best lawyers and firms—and knowing that lawyers, especially in places like the U.S., rarely bother to do due diligence about the source of clients’ funds—the oligarchs aim to spend journalists and their outlets into submission. This strategy appears to have spiked in recent years, on both sides of the Atlantic. A recent survey from the U.K.’s Foreign Policy Centre found that a majority of investigative journalists around the world have received legal threats because of their reportage. But the most common jurisdiction for these legal threats came from one nation: the U.K., which was cited nearly as frequently as the EU and U.S. combined. The U.K.’s role “both as a facilitator of crime and corruption through the highly reported misuse of its financial systems as well as the source of a great number of legal communications threatening journalists around the world … sets it apart from other countries,” the FPC wrote.

“Libel tourism” has become synonymous with the U.K. The country maintains a far lower legal threshold for filing these kinds of so-called “vexatious lawsuits” (also called “strategic lawsuits against public participation,” or “SLAPP” suits) than many other countries, putting a greater burden on journalists to prove their claims. This remains true even after reforms in England and Wales in 2013. And things may even be getting worse. As one British investigative journalist told me last year, these figures “hint that they’re very rich, while we have limited financial resources, and they will just close us down. That doesn’t always work, but that does have a chilling effect. It’s intimidating, and it’s gotten out of control.” The specter of such lawsuits is enough to stall investigations. The late Karen Dawisha, widely regarded as one of the leading researchers on post-Soviet corruption, experienced this in the mid-2010s when her British publisher suddenly pulled out of publishing the seminal book Putin’s Kleptocracy. The reason was clear: The oligarchs mentioned in the book “would be motivated to sue and could afford to do so,” the publisher wrote.