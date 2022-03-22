“Neutrality” Won’t Protect Ukraine

Second is the question of future economic and political development—not just trading partnerships, but also Ukraine’s EU membership. Ukraine has been moving away from the “Russian World” toward Western economic and political structures for several years. Moscow, however, views membership in any western bodies like the EU, even if pursued voluntarily, as western encroachment. If any alliance with the West is deemed unacceptable by Russia, be it NATO or the EU, this would facilitate Russia’s Finlandization of Ukrainian politics, in the original sense of the term. It might mean the already relatively unstable, corrupt, and oligarchic Ukrainian political economy moves even further toward the Russian model of authoritarian oligarchic capitalism, rather than some version of the capitalist liberal democracy associated with Western Europe. Despite the drawbacks of the latter—and their many failings in places like Poland —many Ukrainians might prefer the liberal democratic version of capitalism to the oligarchic authoritarian one.

Third and most crucial is the security issue. Ukraine’s post-USSR history is a painful lesson that relying on third parties’ good will can be disastrous. NATO as a defensive alliance does imply a specific pro-West alignment, but it also gives very concrete guarantees of security, allowing countries like Poland and Latvia not only to breathe easier but actively to participate in opposing Russian foreign policy. Deprived of this avenue under a potential neutrality agreement, Ukraine would have to look for security guarantees elsewhere. The clearest option would be massive investment in domestic military capacity and armament, but this would likely be seen by Russia as a threat. The second option would be a closer defensive alliance with Poland, the three Baltic states, Moldova, Georgia, and perhaps Finland, all of whom perceive Russia as a potentially hostile power. However, four out of these seven states are NATO members, the fifth might soon become one, and the other two are themselves dealing with Russian-backed separatism and presence of Russian troops in their territory. Any such security alliance, therefore, would be a mess of fragmented interests and still seen as a threat by Russia. Ukraine, then, would probably have to look beyond its immediate neighbors for security guarantees. Given Russia’s influence, it’s not clear who would step up on this front. Whether, for example, China agrees to support Ukraine is dubious. But if the terms of neutrality were to hamper any of these security options, then Ukraine would be left at Russia’s mercy.

Ultimately, a careful look at Central and Eastern European history should remind us that neutrality is not as simple as impartiality or non-alignment. It is a fraught political reality affecting domestic politics, foreign policy, and the boundaries of a country’s future possibilities. It is also not a decision countries make in a vacuum. If John Mearsheimer—who has been widely cited as an authority on the current crisis despite a troublingly incomplete and parochial view of Eastern Europe—gets one obvious thing right, it’s that “abstract rights such as self-determination are largely meaningless when powerful states get into brawls with weaker states.”