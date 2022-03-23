The Latest Eric Greitens Scandal Is Surprising to … Absolutely No One

To recap: Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, who left his post in 2018 amid accusations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations, is the leading Republican candidate in that party’s primary to succeed retiring Senator Roy Blunt. On Monday, new court filings revealed that Greitens’s now ex-wife, Sheena Chestnut Greitens, accused the governor of physically abusing her and one of their children.

“Prior to our divorce, during an argument in late April 2018, Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet, and keys so that I was unable to call for help or extricate myself and our children from our home,” Chestnut Greitens wrote in the affidavit. “I became afraid for my safety and that of our children at our home.” She went on to describe how Greitens’s “behavior included physical violence toward our children, such as cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table in front of me and yanking him around by his hair.”

The latest accusations are a consistent addition to the ongoing Greitens narrative. In 2018, the details of his sexual misconduct were graphic and violent. The unnamed Greitens accuser said he forced her into a “bear hug,” stopped her from leaving his basement, and made him give her oral sex while she was “uncontrollably” crying. At the time, on top of the significance of this being a sitting governor, and one craving higher office, regardless of Donald Trump’s intentions—the revelations pulverized Greitens’s carefully crafted life story. He is a former Navy SEAL and Duke University–educated Rhodes Scholar who has been written about glowingly by Joe Klein. As with fellow Missouri Republican Josh Hawley, you could practically smell the ambition oozing out of Greitens.