The Latest Eric Greitens Scandal Is Surprising to … Absolutely No One

When Greitens ran for governor, he positioned himself as an outsider who would be at the frontlines fighting both Democrats and career politicians. That’s a pretty common approach these days for a candidate running in either party. But here Greitens very much kept the promises he made. He did some right-wing things—he lowered the minimum wage and overturned laws that protected discrimination by employers against women who use birth control. He also feuded with and berated lawmakers in his own party during legislative fights. That last habit did him no favors when the initial scandal dropped and Missouri Republicans began calling for his ouster from office.

As pressure mounted to for Greitens to resign, the governor’s wife stood by him and maintained that his infidelity and the accusations around him were a private matter. Then, just before Greitens left office, one of his wife’s college friends, Deborah Friedell, wrote an essay in The London Review of Books, of all places, about Greitens’s rise and impending fall. Friedell described how hints of the real Greitens were clear early on. She wrote that “some friends had said that Eric had made them feel uncomfortable” and that Greitens’s ruthless ambition and disregard for rules and etiquette were evident for years.

Friedell’s essay framed Chestnut Greitens as overly deferential to her husband’s ambition—to the point of limiting her job search to Missouri (Chestnut Greitens’s education includes Oxford, Harvard, and Stanford). The piece provided a rare glimpse into a high-profile political couple’s life and union over the years, unveiled in the unlikely pages of a left-intellectual British publication. Shortly after the essay’s publication, Chestnut Greitens chided Friedell online for the essay calling it “frankly bizarre” and saying people should not “equate my husband’s political views with my own.”