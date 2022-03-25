Amazon Warehouses Are Relentless, Dangerous Workplaces—but It’s Hard to Punish Them for It, Thanks to Bill Clinton

Industry-friendly academics also threw sand in the gears of agency rulemaking. Echoing the tobacco and fossil fuel industries’ strategy of weaponizing scientific uncertainty as a cudgel against regulatory action, the business lobby insisted on more research to prove regulation was necessary, demanding “randomized controlled trials” to prove a causal link between safety standards and injury rates. The rise of “cost-benefit analysis,” which requires regulators to quantify things like the “statistical value of a human life” before enacting rules protecting workers, also helped businesses slow down the pace of regulation.

Nonetheless, in November 2000, after more than 15,900 comments were received and public hearings resulting in 18,337 pages of transcripts from 714 witnesses were conducted, the OSHA rule was finally issued. It required businesses to establish an ergonomics program once they received reports of musculoskeletal injuries or persistent symptoms of such injuries. The rule left substantial flexibility to companies as to how they would reduce the risk of injury, as long as they conducted a proper job hazard analysis and implemented reasonable controls. The goal of the rule was precisely to require companies to adhere to the bodily limits that Amazon seems determined to push beyond.

What would Amazon look like today had the OSHA standard not been repealed? Amazon has grown furiously in the years since the defeat of the ergonomics standard, from 37,000 employees in 2010 to 1.3 million in 2020. Throughout this time, the workers who built the company have had virtually no legal protection against pain and injury. Could Amazon have grown as fast and as large as it did were it required to protect workers from ergonomic injuries? While Amazon portrays itself as a master of technical prowess and automation, meeting the commitments of Amazon Prime requires a large dose of brute force human effort. Human beings still have to stow incoming products onto the robotic “pods,” pick the items off the pods to fulfill orders, and pack the orders in boxes and tape them shut. Meanwhile electronically surveilled, subcontracted “last mile” delivery drivers sprint from their trucks to customers’ doors while urinating in bottles to hit the company’s delivery targets.