Amazon Warehouses Are Relentless, Dangerous Workplaces—but It’s Hard to Punish Them for It, Thanks to Bill Clinton

The federal government is effectively barred from issuing an ergonomics rule, and the blame for that falls partly on the Clinton administration.

Amazon has 15 working days to appeal. Should the company do so—which seems likely, given that it’s appealing the previous citations—the Department of Labor and Industries will have to prove that Amazon violated a federal regulation stating that employers have a “general duty” to provide a workplace free of “recognized” safety hazards. The agency cannot accuse Amazon of violating a specific safety standard for musculoskeletal injuries because no such standard exists in Washington state or at the federal level—even though ergonomic injuries, as they’re more commonly known, are the leading cause of work-related injury and disability and have helped fuel the opioid epidemic. In fact, the federal government is effectively barred from issuing an ergonomics rule, and the blame for that falls partly on the Clinton administration.

In the waning days of Bill Clinton’s presidency, his Occupational Safety and Health Administration actually enacted safety regulations to protect workers from precisely these kinds of injuries. But in April 2001, during the Bush presidency, the OSHA standard was repealed by a Republican-controlled Congress thanks to the Congressional Review Act of 1996, which allows Congress to strike down federal rules by a fast-track, up-or-down vote within 60 legislative days of the rule’s issuance. Once a rule has been repealed by the CRA, the agency can never again issue one that is “substantially the same.” If Clinton’s Department of Labor had moved more decisively to enact ergonomic safety regulations earlier in his presidency, or if Clinton himself had not signed Newt Gingrich’s CRA into law, work in an Amazon warehouse today would be much safer.

The 1980s saw a rising tide of labor activism around repetitive stress injuries. The Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union filed the first OSHA complaint for ergonomics hazards in 1979, but in the absence of a specific ergonomics safety rule, unions focused on company record-keeping violations instead of directly targeting safety hazards. The relatively high unionization rates of the time were essential to the success of these efforts, as unions, lacking OSHA standards, used the citations to negotiate ergonomics protections for their members in union contracts. However, public health and worker advocates saw the need to expand ergonomic protections to all workers, union and nonunion alike. In 1990, Republican Secretary of Labor Elizabeth Dole initiated the process to establish an ergonomics standard.