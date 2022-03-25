Scavino was the Trump White House deputy chief of staff for communications. He’s been one of the most comically slippery former Trump staffers under the committee’s scrutiny. Last October, his attorney said he was not ready to cooperate with the committee. Then the committee served him with a subpoena, but it had trouble even doing that, with a process server trying to deliver it to him at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort only to have a staff member accept it on Scavino’s behalf, saying he was in New York at the time. The committee has said that it believes Scavino has “knowledge regarding the communications strategy of the former President and his supporters leading up to the events on January 6.”

“As the Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, reporting indicates that you were with the former President on January 5 when he and others were considering how to convince Members of Congress not to certify the election for Joe Biden,” the committee’s subpoena letter to Scavino read.

Navarro, meanwhile, is the former Trump administration director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. Navarro reportedly worked with Steve Bannon and other Trump allies and aides at a January 5 meeting at Trump International Hotel in Washington to craft a plan to stall Congress from certifying Biden’s victory in becoming the forty-sixth president of the United States.