Members of the committee have made clear throughout this week and past weeks that their finding and reports will reveal new information about the events of January 6 and the circumstances leading up to it. Congresswoman Liz Cheney said as much during a recent interview with NBC. She also stressed that the primary mission of the committee is to make recommendations.

Congressman and committee member Jamie Raskin echoed her. “We really need to bear down on those things that we think need to be done from strengthening the windows, so they’re unbreakable, all the way up to the potential reforms of the electoral count act and protection of the right to vote,” Raskin told CNN. “We need to spend some real time talking about the policy recommendations and dimensions of this.”

Note: Republicans have started their own investigation into the January 6 attack and will compile its own set of recommendations. The premise of that report is that the January 6 Committee is actually just a group of Democrats out to ding Donald Trump (nevermind that the official January 6 panel actually does have two Republicans on it).