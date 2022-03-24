Mark Pomerantz Is Furious About Trump’s Latest Escape From Justice

Pomerantz’s letter, which appears to have been written for public consumption, says the investigation is now moribund. “You have reached the decision not to go forward with the grand jury presentation and not to seek criminal charges at the present time,” he told Bragg. “The investigation has been suspended indefinitely. Of course, that is your decision to make. I do not question your authority to make it, and I accept that you have made it sincerely. However, a decision made in good faith may nevertheless be wrong. I believe that your decision not to prosecute Donald Trump now, and on the existing record, is misguided and completely contrary to the public interest.”

We’ve been here before. Special Counsel Robert Mueller outlined multiple instances where Trump could be charged with obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation. Then he effectively declined to prosecute him because of the Justice Department’s quasi-policy against indicting a sitting president. Congress had two opportunities to hold Trump accountable: first for extorting the Ukrainian government to fabricate a smear campaign against then-candidate Joe Biden in 2019, and then for inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol and overthrow American democracy in 2021. The Senate declined to convict him on both occasions.

It turns out that it’s pretty easy to commit crimes in this country and get away with it. You need the financial resources to pay for your lawyers’ fees as they draw out every legal proceeding into a years-long siege. You need to relentlessly attack your investigators and prosecutors to delegitimize them in the eyes of your supporters. You need to enforce absolute loyalty among your associates and co-conspirators, whether by offering pardons to potential witnesses in exchange for their silence, by firing law-enforcement officials who refuse to pledge their fealty to you, or by simply harassing them in public if they step outside the line. You shouldn’t write anything down, especially in an email, in case it gets turned over to investigators. And it helps if you can get roughly half of the nation’s political infrastructure to actively or passively support your attempts to evade justice.